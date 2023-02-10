Singer-songwriter Char to headline Hoffman Estates Black History Month celebration

Jamaican-born singer-songwriter Char will perform at the Hoffman Estates' Black History Month celebration on Feb. 25. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates' Cultural Awareness Commission will host a special celebration honoring Black History Month on Feb. 25.

The event will feature entertainment, light refreshments and a musical performance by singer-songwriter Char at 2 p.m. at Hoffman Estates village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

Char's name literally means "singer, song, delight." The native of Jamaica's singing style ranges gospel, pop, R&B, jazz and classical music.

Black History Month is observed in February to commemorate the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, a former slave, intellectual and abolitionist.

The event is free, but reservations are required by visiting the village's website at hoffmanestates.org.