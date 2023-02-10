Singer-songwriter Char to headline Hoffman Estates Black History Month celebration
Updated 2/10/2023 4:38 PM
Hoffman Estates' Cultural Awareness Commission will host a special celebration honoring Black History Month on Feb. 25.
The event will feature entertainment, light refreshments and a musical performance by singer-songwriter Char at 2 p.m. at Hoffman Estates village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.
Char's name literally means "singer, song, delight." The native of Jamaica's singing style ranges gospel, pop, R&B, jazz and classical music.
Black History Month is observed in February to commemorate the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, a former slave, intellectual and abolitionist.
The event is free, but reservations are required by visiting the village's website at hoffmanestates.org.
