Widescreen: Billy Corgan's Highland Park cafe to host film festival

Madame ZuZu's Plantbased Emporium, the versatile venue in Highland Park owned by Smashing Pumpkins superstar Billy Corgan, will add a film festival to its considerable offerings next month.

The first ZuZu's International Film Festival is now accepting submissions for an event that aims to "showcase and connect talented filmmakers while also creating a safe space for everyone in the community," according to the cafe's website at madamezuzus.com. The site also contains instructions on submitting your film by the Wednesday, March 8, deadline.

The venue at 1876 First St., Highland Park, will host the festival Friday, March 31. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the eventbrite link on ZuZu's site.

In the meantime, the cafe that serves tea and vegan dishes will continue its free weekly musical brunch concerts. Steve Doyle and Brian Wilke will appear from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday.

Special screenings at the Tivoli

The After Hours Film Society returns to the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove, on Monday, Feb. 13, with a screening of "Broker," a South Korean-made drama set in motion when a young mother rethinks her decision to abandon her baby -- and finds that the child has been stolen.

"Parasite" star Song Kang Ho won the best actor award at last year's Cannes Film Festival for his performance alongside Doona Bae ("Cloud Atlas") and Ji-eun Lee, aka K-pop singer IU. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show cost $11 and are available at classiccinemas.com.

Keep next month's After Hours program on your radar. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," a documentary about artist/activist Nan Goldin, will play the Tivoli on March 13 -- and is the front-runner to win the documentary feature Oscar the night before.

