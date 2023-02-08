Spotlight: Citadel Theatre examines a matter of faith in 'The Christians'

Citadel Theatre artistic director Scott Phelps plays a megachurch pastor who makes a startling revelation in "The Christians." Citadel's production also features Angela Torres-Kutkuhn, top row left, and Margaret Izard Oskoui, and Leah Hungerford, middle row left, Alexandra Salas and Amanda Payne. Courtesy of Ralph Durham, North Shore Camera Club

Breach of faith?

The well-loved pastor of a Christian megachurch causes an uproar in his congregation when he announces he no longer believes in hell in "The Christians," a weighty drama by Lucas Hnath about what happens when long-held beliefs are challenged. Scott Westerman directs Citadel Theatre's production, which stars artistic director Scott Phelps as Pastor Paul.

Preview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. The show opens Friday, Feb. 10. $20-$45. Masks optional. (847) 735-8554, ext. 1, or citadeltheatre.org.

Mo Shipley, left, Helen Joo Lee, Debo Balogun, Mi Kang, Ronald Román Meléndez and Renée Lockett star in Lookingglass Theatre's premiere of "Villette," adapted from Charlotte Brontë's novel. - Courtesy of Sandro

Lookingglass Theatre premieres "Villette," adapted from Charlotte Brontë's novel about a young, British woman who travels to a fictional city to teach at a girls school where she encounters romance and intrigue. Ensemble member Tracy Walsh directs artistic associate Sara Gmitter's adaptation.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 15; Thursday, Feb. 9 and 16; Friday, Feb. 10 and 17; Saturday, Feb. 11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The show opens Feb. 18. $50-$75. Masks recommended. (312) 337-0665 or lookingglasstheatre.org.

Super puppy Sunday

Instead of comedians on Super Bowl Sunday, The Den Theatre hosts its first Puppy Bowl produced in cooperation with the Anti-Cruelty Society. Comedian Joe Kilgallon hosts the family-friendly event during which cute canines compete for the title of MVP (most valuable puppy). Tickets include a brunch buffet.

12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $26 for adults, $19 for kids. Masks encouraged. thedentheatre.com.

In other news

Check with venues about their COVID-19 precautions.

• Performances continue for Definition Theatre's premiere of "Alaiyo," Micah Ariel Watson's play about a young woman who realizes she's in love with her best friend and sets out to tell him. Performances run through Feb. 25 at The Revival, 1160 E. 55th St., Chicago. definitiontheatre.org.

Genevieve VenJohnson, left, Elizabeth Laidlaw and Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel co-star in Court Theatre's production of "Fen." - Courtesy of Joe Mazza

• A woman in 1980s England believes a new relationship may be her escape from crushing poverty and then deals with the impact of her decision in "Fen," a play by Caryl Churchill, beginning previews Friday, Feb. 10, at Court Theatre. Director Vanessa Stalling's production opens Feb. 18 at 5535 S. Ellis Ave., Chicago. (773) 753-4472 or courttheatre.org.

• Previews begin Tuesday, Feb. 14, for Red Theater's premiere of "Indoor Cats," Moira V. Harris' play about a filmmaker who holes up in her parents' cabin after a breakup and explores making films for feline viewing. The play opens Feb. 17 at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago. redtheater.org.

• Steppenwolf Theatre presents the premiere of "Chlorine Sky," adapted by Mahogany L. Browne from her book about two girls who are best friends until they aren't. Ericka Ratcliff directs Steppenwolf's young adults production, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

• A Red Orchid Theater presents two experimental works as part of its Incubator Series. The first one, "Act Five," inspired by Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard," runs Wednesday, Feb. 15, through March 9 at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave., Chicago. The second, "Reawakening Desire," inspired by Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya," has a reading on March 5 at A Red Orchid's home, 1531 N. Wells St., Chicago. aredorchidtheatre.org.

• Chicago-area veterans Kyle Adams, Christina Rose Hall and Matt Crowle, along with Northwestern University graduates Emily Some and Devin Archer, are among the actors appearing in the latest touring production of "Les Miserables." Performances run Wednesday, Feb. 15, through March 5 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.

• Invictus Theatre Company revives Katori Hall's "The Mountaintop," a fictionalized account of the night before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. In Hall's play, a stranger arrives at the civil rights leader's door hours before his death to confront King about his destiny and his legacy. Previews begin Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1106 W. Thorndale, Chicago. The show opens Feb. 20. invictustheatreco.com.

• PrideArts Chicago's premiere of "one in two," Donja R. Love's play about the experiences of a young man diagnosed with HIV, begins previews Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. The show opens Feb. 20. (773) 857-0222 or pridearts.org.

• Comedian, actor and licensed funeral director Shuler King headlines The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. King, who works at his family's South Carolina funeral business when he's not on the road, performs Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11. Also at The Den, comedian Scott Seiss, known for his Angry Retail Guy sketches, headlines on Feb. 17. (773) 697-3830 or thedentheatre.com.

• Northlight Theatre has extended its production of "Andy Warhol in Iran," starring Rob Lindley as the famous artist and Hamid Dehghani as a revolutionary who in 1976 takes Warhol hostage to generate publicity for his group's protest against the Shah of Iran. Performances run through Feb. 26 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org.

• Kokandy Productions' revival of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" received nine non-equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominations, the most of any production. The awards recognize excellence in non-equity productions during the 2021-2022 season, which was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations encompass 167 theater artists representing 30 companies across 28 categories.

Griffin Theatre Company's "Solaris" received eight nominations, as did Invictus Theatre's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre received 19 nominations, more than any other company, followed by Kokandy with 16 nominations and Blank Theatre Company with 14. The non-equity awards ceremony takes place March 27 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $65. See jeffawards.org.