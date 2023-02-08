Best Bets: Josh Turner, Chicago Auto Show, Mongo Bowl '23

Hinsdale native Lucie a Ticho heads to Chicago with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for a Valentine's Day performance at Chicago's Symphony Center. Courtesy of Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Josh Turner's hits

Country star Josh Turner brings his Southern charm to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St. The actor, six-time Country Music Awards winner and Grand Ole Opry inductee will play his hits ("Time Is Love," "Your Man," "Why Don't We Just Dance") and many others from his catalog of favorites. Tickets are $35-$65 at geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Bowie re-imagined

Vocalist Paul Marinaro and the Metropolitan Jazz Octet showcase their latest release, "The Bowie Project," featuring reinterpretations of some of David Bowie's classic songs, including "Let's Dance," "Changes" and "Space Oddity," as jazz pieces at Studio5, 1934 Dempster St., Evanston. $35, $45. (847) 328-6683 or studio5.dance. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2022 A 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, left, and a 1966 Ford GT40 AM-1 were on display during last year's Chicago Auto Show.

The Chicago Auto Show, one of the longest-running, largest events of its kind (with more than 1,000 vehicles on display) opens this weekend at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago. $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and kids 4-12. chicagoautoshow.com. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 11-19 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 20

Cocoa crawl

Cocoa lovers can spend the afternoon sipping various libations during Long Grove's cocoa crawl, which begins at the Long Grove Visitor's Center, 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Participating stores and restaurants will provide samples. Free. longgrove.org/festivals/cocoa-crawl. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

The Long Grove Cocoa Crawl returns this weekend. - Courtesy of shironosov

The Voices of Praise Gospel Choir celebrates Black History Month with local college choirs, spoken-word artists, praise, worship and other performances at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Road, Naperville, for North Central College's 35th Annual Gospel Extravaganza. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, and free for students and kids. calendar.noctrl.edu. 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo performs Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Auditorium Theatre. - Courtesy of Emma Kauldhar

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monto Carlo, the all-male ballet company that combines classical ballet with comedy and drag to re-imagine classic and contemporary works, performs at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. $30-$76. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Mongo Bowl '23

Go all-in on the Super Bowl for a good cause with the Mongo Bowl '23, a fundraiser for former Chicago Bear, WCW pro wrestler and actor Steve "Mongo" McMichaels, who is suffering from ALS. The event -- at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, and the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, concurrently on Sunday -- will feature the 1985 Bears win at the Super Bowl, followed by Sunday's Big Game, food and drinks for purchase, raffles, a live and silent auction and an appearance by Mongo's wife, Misty McMichael. Free. Find details at arcadalive.com and desplainestheatre.com. Doors open at 11 a.m.; the '85 game will screen at 1 p.m., followed by the Super Bowl at 5:30 p.m.

Cheer on the MVP, Most Valuable Puppy, during The Den Theatre's Puppy Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12. - Courtesy of The Anti-Cruelty Society

Indulge in some puppy love before Sunday's big game at the Den Theatre, which hosts its first Puppy Bowl this weekend in partnership with the Anti-Cruelty Society. The main stage at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, will be transformed into a mini-stadium where the pups will vie for MVP, Most Valuable Puppy. Comedian Joe Kilgallon hosts the event, which includes a brunch buffet. Tickets are $26 for adults, $19 for kids. thedentheatre.com. 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Symphonic love

Hinsdale native Lucia Ticho returns to town with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, making a Valentine's Day visit to Chicago's Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. The program will feature Prokofiev's Suite from Romeo and Juliet, along with selections from Moussa and Lalo. Tickets are $45-$199 at cso.org. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

Renowned guitarist Ana Popovic brings the blues and more to City Winery Wednesday, Feb. 15. - Courtesy of City Winery

Billboard chart-topping blues guitarist Ana Popovic presents her own definition of American music with a dynamic, genre-blending, midweek show at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $22-$35 at citywinery.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15

Victoria Jaiani and Alberto Velazquez perform in the Joffrey Ballet's remount of its 2019 premiere of "Anna Karenina." - Courtesy of Cheryl Mann

The Joffrey Ballet remounts its acclaimed 2019 premiere of Yuri Possokhov's ballet "Anna Karenina," based on Leo Tolstoy's novel about an affair between a married woman and a dashing count in late 19th-century Russia. Performances of the ballet, composed by Ilya Demutsky, take place at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $36. (312) 386-8905 or joffrey.org. Various times Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 26