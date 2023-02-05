Grammys list: Winners in Sunday's top categories
LOS ANGELES -- Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:
-- Album of the year: "Harry's House," Harry Styles
-- Record of the year: "About Damn Time," Lizzo
-- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt
-- Best new artist: Samara Joy
-- Best pop solo performance: "Easy on Me," Adele
-- Best pop duo/group performance: "Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras
-- Best rap album: "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar
-- Best dance/electronic album: "Renaissance," Beyoncé
-- Best R&B Song: "Cuff It," Beyoncé
-- Best country album: "A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson
-- Best pop vocal album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles
-- Best música urbana album: "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny
-- Best rock album: "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne
-- Best rock performance: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile
-- Best rock song: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile
-- Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
-- Best rap song: "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
-- Best melodic rap performance: "Wait For U," Future featuring Drake & Tems
-- Best R&B album: "Black Radio III," Robert Glasper
-- Best R&B performance: "Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long
-- Best traditional R&B performance: "Plastic Off the Sofa," Beyoncé
-- Best progressive R&B album: "Gemini Rights," Steve Lacy
-- Best alternative music performance: "Chaise Longue," Wet Leg
-- Best alternative music album: "Wet Leg," Wet Leg
-- Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: "Finding Me," Viola Davis
-- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Higher," Michael Bublé
-- Best solo country solo performance: "Live Forever," Willie Nelson
-- Best country duo/group performance: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
-- Best country album: "'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson
-- Best music video: "All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift
-- Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff
-- Best comedy album: "The Closer," Dave Chappelle
-- Best musical theater album: "Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)"
-- Best music film: "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story"
-- Best song written for visual media: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda
-- Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy
-- Best Americana album: "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile
-- Best Americana performance: "Made Up Mind," Bonnie Raitt
-- Best American roots song: "Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt
-- Best dance/electronic recording: "Break My Soul," Beyoncé
-- Best metal performance: "Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
-- Best engineered, non-classical album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles
-- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "Encanto"
-- Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Encanto," Germaine Franco
-- Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: "Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok," Stephanie Economou