Grammys list: Winners in Sunday's top categories

Samara Joy arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Associated Press

Brandi Carlile gestures onstage while accepting the award for best rock song for "Broken Horses" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Henry Holmes, from left, Rhian Teasdale, Joshua Omead Mobaraki, and Ellis Durand of Wet Leg accept the award for best alternative music performance for "Chaise Lounge" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for song of the year for "Just Like That" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. First Lady Jill Biden looks on from right. Associated Press

Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Harry Styles accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Harry's House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

-- Album of the year: "Harry's House," Harry Styles

-- Record of the year: "About Damn Time," Lizzo

-- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt

-- Best new artist: Samara Joy

-- Best pop solo performance: "Easy on Me," Adele

-- Best pop duo/group performance: "Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras

-- Best rap album: "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

-- Best dance/electronic album: "Renaissance," Beyoncé

-- Best R&B Song: "Cuff It," Beyoncé

-- Best country album: "A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson

-- Best pop vocal album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles

-- Best música urbana album: "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

-- Best rock album: "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

-- Best rock performance: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

-- Best rock song: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

-- Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

-- Best rap song: "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

-- Best melodic rap performance: "Wait For U," Future featuring Drake & Tems

-- Best R&B album: "Black Radio III," Robert Glasper

-- Best R&B performance: "Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

-- Best traditional R&B performance: "Plastic Off the Sofa," Beyoncé

-- Best progressive R&B album: "Gemini Rights," Steve Lacy

-- Best alternative music performance: "Chaise Longue," Wet Leg

-- Best alternative music album: "Wet Leg," Wet Leg

-- Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: "Finding Me," Viola Davis

-- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Higher," Michael Bublé

-- Best solo country solo performance: "Live Forever," Willie Nelson

-- Best country duo/group performance: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

-- Best country album: "'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson

-- Best music video: "All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift

-- Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

-- Best comedy album: "The Closer," Dave Chappelle

-- Best musical theater album: "Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)"

-- Best music film: "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story"

-- Best song written for visual media: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda

-- Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

-- Best Americana album: "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

-- Best Americana performance: "Made Up Mind," Bonnie Raitt

-- Best American roots song: "Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt

-- Best dance/electronic recording: "Break My Soul," Beyoncé

-- Best metal performance: "Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

-- Best engineered, non-classical album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles

-- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "Encanto"

-- Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Encanto," Germaine Franco

-- Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: "Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok," Stephanie Economou