Aurora zoo mourns death of Tonka the cougar

Tonka was a popular attraction at the Phillips Park Zoo in Aurora. The 18-year-old cougar has died. Courtesy of the city of Aurora

A popular resident of the Phillips Park Zoo in Aurora has died.

Cougar Tonka -- who arrived as a cub in 2005 -- had been suffering from complications of arthritis, according to a news release from the city of Aurora, which owns Phillips Park. He was euthanized by the zoo's veterinarian.

Tonka had been receiving treatment for the arthritis, but it had recently become worse, quickly affecting his comfort, mobility and overall quality of life, according to the news release.

"I loved that cat," Aurora resident Eric Solfisburg said in the news release. "My kids grew up with him. We saw him on many zoo walks with them."

Tonka often was seen roaming his play area, hanging out above the entrance to the cat building, or resting in the shade of his den.