Sound check: Catch the classics of Jim Peterik at Hey Nonny

Tickets are going fast to see Jim Peterik for a midweek show at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Jim Peterik

Berwyn-born Jim Peterik, the singer/songwriter/producer behind The Ides Of March and some of Survivor and 38 Special's biggest hits, heads to Hey Nonny's listening room with a few special guests. Most seats are already sold out, but cabaret and standing room tickets are still available.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $20-$75 at heynonny.com.

Dive-bar soul singer Phillip-Michael Scales returns to Chicago Thursday, Feb. 2, to headline Schubas. - Courtesy of Bryan Higlesias

Former Chicago musician Phillip-Michael Scales has made some big moves since heading down to Nashville a few years ago. Along with multiple tours, including Europe, he also released his debut album, "Sinner-Songwriter," through French blues label Dixie Frog Records, and his searingly personal single "Tell Me How I Sound Again," an up-close look at subtle racism. Scales comes back to town to headline Schubas this week for a night of "Dive Bar Soul."

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15 at lh-st.com; 18+ show.

Night Spice night

Night Spice hits Chicago's Metro with its synth-flavored hard rock this weekend, and it's heading up a plentiful blend, from indie to emo. The lineup sports West suburban-born Weekend Run Club, along with Des Plaines native Wolf Rd and nostalgic pop-punk from Good Hangs.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15 at metrochicago.com.

Nashville duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb kick off their residency tour with three nights at Evanston's SPACE Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9-11. - Courtesy of Ashtin Paige

Following up last year's release "Coming Home: A Collection of Songs," Nashville husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb visit the Chicago area for their first residency tour, "An Evening With Drew & Ellie Holcomb." The duo will play there Americana faves for three nights at SPACE in Evanston before heading out for the rest of the tour.

7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9-11, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Tickets start at $38 at evanstonspace.com.

