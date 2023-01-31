Elgin Theatre Company to stage salty comedy 'Sylvia'

Elizabeth Dawson of Elgin as Sylvia, left, and John Frankenthal of Geneva as Greg in Elgin Theatre Company's production of "Sylvia." Courtesy of Elgin Theatre Company

Elizabeth Dawson of Elgin as Sylvia in Elgin Theatre Company's production of "Sylvia." Courtesy of Elgin Theatre Company

The 2022-23 season of the Elgin Theatre Company continues with "Sylvia," a comedy about relationships, nature and growing older.

Performances of "Sylvia" will be held Feb. 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19 at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., eighth floor, Elgin.

Friday and Saturday performances start at 8 p.m., while Sunday performances start at 2 p.m.

Sunday performances will be sign-acted for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. Group rates are available by calling (847) 741-0532.

From left, Gabrielle Cross of Elgin portrays Kate and Mindy Kaplan of South Elgin portrays both Phyllis and Leslie in Elgin Theatre Company's production of "Sylvia." - Courtesy of Elgin Theatre Company

In "Sylvia," written by A.R. Gurney and directed by Frank Del Giudice, Greg is a middle-aged empty nester tired of his job in finance and looking for meaning in his life. Sylvia is an exuberant and beautiful (maybe labradoodle) stray in Central Park looking for a new home. When they meet, it is love at first sight.

But Greg's wife Kate, a busy rising star in the public school system, is looking forward to some independence now that their children have moved on. Kate is not willing to deal with a clever, coquettish canine who jumps and slobbers, sits on her couch and takes Greg's attention away from his marriage.

Sylvia is appalling to Kate's friends; the marriage counselor advocates divorce and euthanasia; and even Greg's new dog owner friend warns him of the splintering effect a dog can have on a marriage.

"Sylvia" is a smart, silly, sophisticated, and occasionally salty comedy.

For reservations or more information, email tickets@inil.com or visit www.elgin-theatre.org.

Some parking is located on Division Street, as well as plentiful parking in the city of Elgin parking lot on the corner of Division and Douglas streets and in the city of Elgin parking deck at the corner of Spring Street and Highland Avenue.