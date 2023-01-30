NKOTB bringing the right stuff to Rosemont for fan convention

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the reunion of New Kids on the Block with a fan-centric convention in Rosemont May 26-28. Associated Press, 2019

New Kids on the Block fans who can't stop singing "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)" should clear their calendars for Blockcon, the first New Kids fan convention, coming to Rosemont Memorial Day weekend.

Blockheads can hang (tough?) with other like-minded fans all weekend, starting with an intimate concert at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, on Friday, May 26. The celebration of the 15th anniversary of the pop group's reunion continues with events at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Saturday includes panels, exhibits and appearances, culminating in the "I'll Be Lovin' You Forever: NKOTB Prom"-themed party. Sunday morning, the boys host a farewell event with fans.

Tickets for the convention go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at ticketmaster.com, but Block Nation Fan Club members get a first crack at them at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Visit NKOTB.com to sign up for membership.