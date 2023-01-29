St. Charles home featured in upcoming "House Hunters"

Shaw Local News Network

A St. Charles house will be featured in an upcoming episode of HGTV's "House Hunters."

The episode, entitled "Winding Down From the Windy City," is set to air at 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to HGTV, the episode will deal with a young family that is looking to leave Chicago and searching for a home in the "far-flung suburbs."

"They're thrilled to gain tons of space, but adjusting to the quirks that come with the suburban real estate market will be a challenge," the description states.

"House Hunters" is a reality television series that takes viewers behind the scenes as individuals, couples and families searching for a new home.

St. Charles will be in the spotlight again later this year as well when Netflix releases its movie "The Killer," which was filmed in the city's downtown in March 2022.

Netflix has announced the noir thriller will be released Nov. 10. The film stars Michael Fassbender as a contract killer. It's based on a French graphic novel.

It was filmed by award-winning director David Fincher, known for "The Social Network," "Gone Girl" and "Fight Club."

Much of the filming in St. Charles took place at the historic Hotel Baker, which was built in 1928 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.