Miranda Lambert, Chainsmokers to headline July NASCAR weekend in Chicago

When NASCAR cruises into town this July, it's bringing some hot musical acts with it.

NASCAR announced Wednesday The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will headline full-length concerts around the inaugural Chicago Street Race schedule, with support from The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett.

The weekend kicks off Saturday, July 1, with the Xfinity Series and Cup Series practice races followed by The Black Crowes' blues-rock concert. EDM superstars The Chainsmokers will play following the Xfinity Series race.

Americana-blues rocker Charley Crockett opens for acclaimed country star Miranda Lambert's headlining concert ahead of the Cup Series street race Sunday, July 2.

Two-day general admission tickets to the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, starting at $269. Fans can get early access to Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 presales by subscribing at NASCARchicago.com. Reserved ticket packages are also available.