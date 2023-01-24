Oscars 2023: How to watch the Best Picture nominees at home

The Oscar nominees for best feature are "All Quiet on the Western Front," top left, "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and "The Fabelmans," bottom left, "Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking." Associated Press

With one big, blue exception, you should be able to catch up on all the best picture nominees from your home before the Academy Awards are given out Sunday, March 12, on ABC. They are:

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

This latest adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel from German director Edward Berger is exclusively streaming on Netflix. Bonus viewing: Lewis Milestone's 1930 version was the third best-picture winner in Academy Awards history, and is available for rental and purchase from Vudu, iTunes and similar platforms.

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

James Cameron's sequel just passed $2 billion at the global box office and will stay in theaters for a while. As a 20th Century Studios release, it is likely to stream at Disney+ and HBO Max.

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

Former friends Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are having a row on HBO Max, digital rental platforms and physical media.

"Elvis"

Austin Butler channels The King in another Baz Luhrmann fantasia on HBO Max, digital rental platforms and physical media.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan find love across the multiverse on Showtime, digital purchase platforms and physical media.

"The Fabelmans"

Steven Spielberg's thinly fictionalized family portrait is expected to stream on Peacock; ET Online reports that will happen sometime next month. For now, it is available on digital purchase platforms, with a DVD/Blu-ray release dropping Feb. 14.

"Tár"

Cate Blanchett's mercurial conductor premieres Friday on Peacock and is currently available for digital rental and on physical media.

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Tom Cruise's perfectly engineered sequel takes flight on Paramount+, Epix, digital rental platforms and DVD/Blu-ray.

"Triangle of Sadness"

Ruben Östlund's cruise-ship satire will set sail on Criterion Blu-ray and DVD on April 25, and is now on digital rental platforms.

"Women Talking"

Sarah Polley's historical drama about a Mennonite colony united by a shocking secret comes to DVD/Blu-ray on March 7; expect a digital or streaming premiere around that same time.