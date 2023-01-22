 

What is obesity and when do children need medical treatment?

  • Childhood obesity often lasts into adulthood if it is not treated.

By Dr. Sandra Hassink and Dr. Sarah Hampl
American Academy of Pediatrics
Posted1/22/2023 7:00 AM

As a parent, you want the best possible health for your child. So does your pediatrician. When your child comes to see a pediatrician, for either a well visit or a sick one, we are always asking ourselves what we can do to keep your child healthy.

