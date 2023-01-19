Sound check: Glory Days headlines Rockin' Robin memorial show

Glory Days joins the lineup for the Rockin' Robin memorial show at Chicago's Gman Tavern this weekend. Courtesy of John Ferrante

Rockin' Robin Memorial Show

Wauconda-area pop-punk band Glory Days headlines a stacked lineup this weekend to celebrate the life of the late Robin Olmsted, a Cary artist and musician who died in October. The memorial concert includes music by Ghoul for a Goblin, Kevin Andrew of Guardrail, and an acoustic set from Olmsted's Reject My Reality bandmates Ben, Eric and Griffin. A portion of the proceeds from the 21+ show will be donated to the Cary-Grove High School Performing Arts department.

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Gman Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15. gmantavern.com.

Color Me Amused

Suburban emo rock band Color Me Amused takes to the Bottom Lounge stage as they ramp up for the upcoming release of their "Every Season" EP. The bill also features skate-punk band The Linden Method, pop-punk from Definitely Maybe and Boston-based rock band The Burning Lights (headed by former suburban native Steve Knecht).

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10-$15. bottomlounge.com.

Scotch the Filmmaker plays Phyllis' Musical Inn Saturday, Jan. 21. - Courtesy of Courtney Cimo

With masterfully improvised solos and beautifully layered songs, bluesy rock band Scotch the Filmmaker takes the stage at Phyllis' Musical Inn, joined by a few surprise guests.

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Phyllis' Musical Inn, 1800 W. Division St., Chicago. Find more info at facebook.com.

Rock Night at Nellie's

Get hit by a wall of sound as Durty Nellie's hosts Rock Night, featuring hard rock/metal band Ignescent atop a lineup that includes Koizumi and Absolute Phase, who will be sharing the new single "The Headliner" at this 21+ show.

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. durtynellies.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com, find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter (@thatshamieguy) or Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.