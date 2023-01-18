Three recipes to help keep your healthy-eating resolutions on track

The black bean sweet potato chili can be eaten by itself, with tortilla chips, or even over a baked potato. Courtesy of Biz Velatini

In 2023, let's make it a resolution not to set lofty goals for the new year, OK? From experience, telling yourself you'll lose 60 pounds in three months is simply not productive. While it's great to have a positive mindset and motivation to reach your goals, let's promise to make them both sustainable and attainable in 2023.

If your New Year's resolution is to lose weight or find ways to incorporate more vegetables into your diet, these recipes are sure to make their way into your regular rotation. I am a huge believer in cooking once and eating (at least) twice, and two of these recipes are perfect. These hearty comfort meals are sure to keep you cozy and full while keeping you on track with any health goals you might have.

Eating well doesn't have to mean starving yourself; these recipes prove that. Believe in yourself and trust the process, as slow as it can sometimes be -- because anything worth achieving is worth waiting for.

The black bean sweet potato chili can be eaten by itself, with tortilla chips or even over a baked potato.

Banana bran muffins are extremely easy to bake ahead for the week. Plus, they're delicious and filling when paired with your favorite fruit.

The KFC copycat bowl is a fan favorite for a good reason: It's the takeout feel without all of the unnecessary calories. And it's a savory dish sure to please everyone.

• My Bizzy Kitchen runs once a month in Food. Follow Biz Velatini on her blog at mybizzykitchen.com/, on Instagram at instagram.com/mybizzykitchen/?hl=en and Facebook at facebook.com/mybizzykitchen.

This KFC Copycat Bowl gives you the comforting taste of takeout without all the added calories. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

4 ounces boneless skinless chicken breast, cubed

¼ cup self-rising flour (or regular all-purpose flour)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

2 ounces almond milk (or milk of choice)

½ cup Natural Heaven Hearts of Palm Creamy Mash

½ cup canned potatoes

1 teaspoon I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light

1/3 cup canned corn

13 grams cheddar cheese

¼ cup brown gravy

For the chicken: Mix the flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne pepper and baking powder in a bowl. Mix the egg and milk together in a separate bowl.

Toss the chicken in the egg mixture/flour mixture and repeat twice. Heat a skillet with avocado oil spray. Cook the chicken 3 minutes a side over medium heat or until it reaches in internal temperature of 165 degrees. Set aside.

While that cooks, microwave the Natural Heaven Hearts of Palm Creamy Mash with 4 canned potatoes and microwave for 2 minutes. Mash with a potato masher and stir in the light butter, salt and pepper.

To plate: Put the mashed potatoes on the bottom, top with the corn (heat it in the microwave for 30 seconds), cheese and gravy, and top with the cooked chicken.

Serves 1

Biz Velatini

Bake these banana bran muffins ahead and you've got a fast and easy breakfast all week. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

1½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup bran flakes

½ cup Splenda

3 bananas

2 eggs

2 tablespoons maple syrup

½ cup nonfat yogurt

2/3 cup pumpkin pie granola

H﻿eat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, bran flakes and Splenda until combined.

I﻿n the same bowl, add bananas, eggs, syrup and yogurt. Mix everything until well combined. Divide mixture between 18 muffin cups (you will have to bake in two batches).

Sprinkle each muffin with a bit of granola on top.

B﻿ake at 400 degrees for 13 minutes.

Makes 18 muffins

Biz Velatini

Black Bean Sweet Potato Chili

Avocado oil spray

2 medium sweet potatoes

4 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

2 tablespoons chili powder

¼ teaspoon table salt

4 teaspoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons canned chipotle peppers (or one whole pepper)

3 cups water

2 cups canned tomatoes

28 ounces canned black beans, rinsed

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped, optional garnish

Nonfat Greek yogurt and shredded cheddar cheese for serving

Heat avocado oil in a large stock pot and bring to medium-high heat. Add diced sweet potato and cook, stirring often, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, chili powder, chipotle pepper powder, chipotle peppers, cumin and salt and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add water, bring to a simmer, cover, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until potato is tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add canned tomatoes. (If you don't like chunks as I do, puree at this point). Add beans and lime juice and return to a simmer. Cook for an additional 45 minutes.

Garnish with cilantro, if desired, and serve with nonfat Greek yogurt and shredded cheddar cheese.

Serves 6 to 8

Biz Velatini