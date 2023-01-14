Colors can create a desired effect in your garden

Yellow and orange are next to each other on the color wheel and create a visually harmonious effect when used in the garden. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

Color is a common design element to consider in the home garden as you plan for the 2023 growing season.

Complementary colors such as orange and blue are opposite each other on the color wheel and can create bright, vibrant effects when combined in the garden. Harmonious or analogous colors such as yellow and orange are next to each other on the color wheel and create a visually harmonious effect when used in the garden.

Combinations of hot colors such as reds, yellows and oranges create vivid and exciting displays in the garden. Hot colors tend to leap forward in the landscape. Cool colors in shades of blue, violet and green can create a soothing and tranquil effect in the garden. Cool colors tend to recede in the garden and can be used to exaggerate the illusion of depth in the garden.

• Recycle Christmas tree branches (cut into 2- to 3-foot sections), swags, wreaths and other evergreen material as mulch for garden perennial beds. Avoid using flocked trees for this and remove tinsel and other decorations before putting a tree outside. Lightweight, open evergreen branches permit moisture to reach the soil but also insulate the roots and crowns of plants from the freeze-thaw-freeze cycle of Midwest winters. You can also place your cut Christmas tree in the yard to provide cover for birds. Decorate it with edible ornaments for birds or popcorn strings. Squirrels will make short work of any edible ornaments for birds.

• Flowering azaleas bloom for many weeks in a bright window when provided with even moisture and quick removal of spent blossoms. The plant can be taken outside to a partially shaded spot in the garden once all danger of frost has passed in May. At that time, begin to fertilize twice a month with a dilute 10-10-10 solution. Some gardeners prefer to use a liquid fertilizer formulated for acid-loving plants. Bring the plant back indoors before frost arrives in fall.

• Tim Johnson is director of horticulture at Chicago Botanic Garden, chicagobotanic.org.