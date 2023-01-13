Kerr makes huge splash with Barrington trustees

Barrington village trustees honored Barrington High School swimmer Jenna Kerr this week for her efforts at the Illinois State Swim Championship, held in November at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Kerr finished first in the state in the 500-Yard Free Style with a time of 4:46.30, setting a school and pool record and winning by more than 11 seconds.

Kerr swam three championship heats of the 200-Yard Free Style, the 500-Yard Free Style and the 400-Yard Free Style Relay, finishing in second place in the 200 Yard-Free Style, just 2.02 seconds behind the winner.

Kerr will swim for the University of Iowa, where she will attend on a swim scholarship.

"As a parent of a swimmer, I don't know if there is another sport that takes the dedication of a swimmer," Barrington Trustee Jennifer Wondrasek said, as she congratulated Kerr. "I am amazed at how many top athletes we have in general at Barrington."