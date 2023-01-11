Remembering Jeff Beck, 1944-2023

Associated press

Jeff Beck accepts the Grammy for best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Nessun Dorma" during the pre-telecast at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. He was 78.