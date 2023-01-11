Remembering Jeff Beck, 1944-2023
Updated 1/11/2023 9:31 PM
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, died Tuesday.
Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010 in New York. Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. He was 78.
Associated press
Priscilla Presley, right, with musician Jeff Beck at the opening of "Elvis at the O2," an exhibition of Elvis Presley memorabilia at the O2 Arena, in London, Dec. 15, 2014. Renowned rock guitarist Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 78, his representatives said Wednesday.
Associated press
Jeff Beck and his wife Sandra arrive for the Led Zeppelin tribute concert to Ahmet Ertegun, at the 02 in Greenwich, London, Dec. 10, 2007. Renowned rock guitarist Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 78, his representatives said Wednesday.
Associated press
Jeff Beck wins the Living Legend award at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour at the Roundhouse in London, on Nov. 9, 2011. Renowned rock guitarist Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 78, his representatives said Wednesday.
Associated press
Jeff Beck accepts the Grammy for best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Nessun Dorma" during the pre-telecast at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. He was 78.
Associated press
Jeff Beck performs the British national anthem, in London on Oct. 31, 2010. Renowned rock guitarist Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 78, his representatives said Wednesday.
Associated press
Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at the Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center on April 25, 2015, in York, Pa.
Associated press
Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in New York.
Associated press
Jeff Beck plays the air guitar for Jimmy Page, second from right, as unidentified members of the Yardbirds look on at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel, on, Jan. 15, 1992, during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Dinner.
Associated press
Jeff Beck performs during A Concert For Killing Cancer, at HMV Hammersmith Apollo, in west London, Jan. 13, 2011. Renowned rock guitarist Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 78, his representatives said on Wednesday.
Associated press
Jeff Beck wins the Living Legend award at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour at the Roundhouse in London, on Nov. 9, 2011. Renowned rock guitarist Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 78, his representatives said Wednesday.
Associated press
Angie Melnick of Chicago raises her fists during a performance by Jeff Beck in 2007 at the Crossroads Guitar Festival at Toyota Park in Bridgeview.
Daily Herald file photo
This image released by Rhino Records shows cover art for "18," an album by Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp that was released in July.
Jeff Beck performs in concert during the "Stars Align Tour" at the BB&T Pavilion on Saturday, August 4, 2018, in Camden, N.J.
Associated press
Jeff Beck performs at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 13, 2013, in New York.
Associated press
Rocker Jeff Beck performs at the Louisiana Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 29, 2011.
Associated press
Jeff Beck plays at the 'Live at Sunset' festival in 2001 in the park of the Swiss national museum in Zurich.
Associated press
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.