Images from the Golden Globes
Updated 1/10/2023 10:32 PM
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as emcee.
Jennifer Coolidge poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for "The White Lotus at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows Evan Peters accepting the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
Santiago Mitre poses in the press room with the award for best motion picture, foreign language for "Argentina, 1985" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows Billy Porter presenting the Carol Burnett Award during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
Quinta Brunson poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows host Jerrod Carmichael holding three Golden Globes during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Julia Garner accepting the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series -- Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
Tyler James Williams poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a musical, comedy or drama television series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows Austin Butler accepting the Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama award for "Elvis" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
Michelle Yeoh poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows Colin Farrell accepting the Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
Jeremy Allen White poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy for "The Bear" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows Justin Hurwitz accepting the Best Original Score award for "Babylon" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows M. M. Keeravani accepting the Best Original Song award for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
Ke Huy Quan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows Angela Bassett accepting the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
Emma D'Arcy arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Milly Alcock arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows Jennifer Hudson presenting an award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Polk/NBC via AP)
Thomas Jane arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Taron Egerton arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Hannah Einbinder arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Salma Hayek Pinault arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Donald Glover arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Andrew Garfield arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Henry Golding arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ana de Armas arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Adam Scott arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Paul Walter Hauser poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for "Black Bird" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
This image released by NBC shows presenter Michaela Jaé Rodriguez during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)
