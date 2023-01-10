American Grands returning to Elgin Community College on Saturday
Updated 1/10/2023 4:26 PM
American Grands 28 will bring hundreds of performers together for the music extravaganza of the year at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Blizzard Theatre at the Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin.
Join hundreds of performers from dozens of area communities for the show, which features pianists of all ages and skill levels playing together. It's sponsored by Cordogan's Pianoland.
Tickets are $24 for general admission, $15 for children ages 12 or younger. For tickets, visit eccartscenter.org.
