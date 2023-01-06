Learn about infamous criminal when author visits Des Plaines

Author and historian William Hazelgrove will discuss infamous con artist Cassie Chadwick during an event Monday, Jan. 9, at the Des Plaines History Center.

Financial cons are nothing new -- and you can learn about a particularly infamous case in an upcoming program in Des Plaines.

Author and historian William Hazelgrove will visit the Des Plaines History Center on Monday, Jan. 9, to discuss the case of criminal Cassie Chadwick, who claimed to be the illegitimate daughter of steel titan Andrew Carnegie in the 1890s and 1900s.

Through her false claim, Chadwick defrauded banks of at least $2 million in loans. She lived lavishly and became something of a celebrity in Ohio, where she resided at the time.

The Des Plaines History Center, shown here, will host a discussion about infamous early 20th century con artist Cassie Chadwick on Monday. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

The con unraveled when one of the bankers who had loaned money to Chadwick called in the debt. An arrest, trial and prison time followed.

Dubbed "Greed in the Gilded Age: The Brilliant Con of Cassie Chadwick," Hazelgrove's program is set for 1:30 p.m. at the history center, 781 Pearson St.

The discussion is part of the center's free Coffee Talks program, a series focusing on historical topics. It's sponsored by Village Bank & Trust.

For more information about the center, visit desplaineshistory.org or call (847) 391-5399.