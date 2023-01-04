Best Bets: Straight No Chaser's rescheduled concert; celebrating Elvis and Jimmy Page

A cappella showstoppers Straight No Chaser bring holiday favorites to the Chicago Theatre Thursday, Jan. 5. Courtesy of Straight No Chaser

A cappella Christmas

The chart-topping Straight No Chaser plays its holiday show, postponed from Dec. 23, this week as part of the a cappella group's 25th anniversary tour. The group will share its rousing twists on holiday classics (along with some new original works) at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $25. msg.com. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5

Women's Jazz Festival

Hey Nonny celebrates the powerful voices of women in jazz with its three-day lineup of afternoon and evening performances, a jazz brunch and the Saturday afternoon discussion "Improvising Equality: Jazz Beyond Gender," moderated by Karuna Maddava and featuring Marlene Rosenbery, Emily Kuhn and Typhonie Monique. Visit heynonny.com for passes and a full schedule. Events start at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7; and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $20-$120 for a three-day pass. heynonny.com.

Jimmy Page parties

Complete with lasers, costumes and special effects, Kashmir pays tribute to legendary guitarist Jimmy Page and the music he helped create with Led Zeppelin twice this weekend for the annual Jimmy Page Birthday Bash at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines, and the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Des Plaines Theatre; $29-$49 at desplainestheatre.com. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Arcada Theatre; $29-$49 at arcadalive.com.

A different kind of petting zoo

The Music Institute of Chicago hosts several open houses where musically curious children and adults can try out various musical instruments and talk with instructors about lessons. musicinst.org. RSVP recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at 300 Green Bay Road, Winnetka; 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at 40 E. Old Mill Road, Lake Forest; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago; and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston.

Elvis tribute artist Rick Saucedo joins the Windy City Elvis Birthday Bash at the Arcada Theatre Sunday, Jan. 8. - Courtesy of Rick Saucedo

Help fete the birthday of the "King of Rock 'N' Roll" as iconic impersonators Rick Saucedo and Joe Tirrito capture the excitement of the cultural phenomenon surrounding Elvis Presley at the Windy City Elvis Birthday Bash at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets are $39-$59 at arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

After two years, the Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show returns to Chicago's McCormick Place this weekend. - Courtesy of Matt Knighton

After a two-year hiatus, the Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show returns to McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. The event showcases the latest power boats and related products, including fishing gear, accessories and marine electronics. Tickets range from $5 to $15. chicagoboatshow.com. 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12-13; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Cabinet of Curiosity hosts the family-friendly pageant "The Icicle Picnic: Journey for the Sun" from Jan. 11-15. - Courtesy of Cabinet of Curiosity

Cabinet of Curiosity hosts The Icicle Picnic: Journey for the Sun, a family-friendly pageant that incorporates live music, giant puppets and beat boxing to tell the story of two brothers who embark upon a journey to save Earth from an exploding sun. Performances take place at the Chopin Theater, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids 18 and younger. cocochicago.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 11-13; 1:30, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; and noon, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15