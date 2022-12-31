Incorporate shapely lines into your home design for an up-to-the-minute look

Curved lines take away the hardness of a room when virtually everything else is rectilinearly shaped.

Arched doorways were once common, and they have come back in vogue with newer construction homes. Stock Photos

Home decor featuring curves and arches shaped up to be one of the hottest design trends of 2022 -- and it will still be going strong in 2023. Curvy lines and rounded edges provide a calming contrast to the rigid shapes that define most furniture and rooms.

"Its geometry brings a sense of movement and dynamism within everything else rectilinearly shaped," says Ipek Kaynar Rohloff, an architectural designer and researcher in New York. With its gentle, relaxed personality, this aesthetic can convey calm and comfort in your home, where you've likely spent much of your time during the last few years.

This versatile, easy-on-the-eyes look can be introduced to your existing home style and feel completely natural. While it would be wonderful if you had an unlimited budget to build grand circular staircases or rounded arches in the dining room, you don't have to go to extremes if you want to try out the theme in your home.

There are simpler, less-dramatic ways to get the point across.

"I really think the trend mostly comes from the emphasis on softness," says Daun Curry, founder and principal at Daun Curry Design Studio in New York. "After the challenging past few years our world has seen, we are noticing that people are craving homes that feel safe and soft."

Below are a few ideas on how to make the most of this well-rounded trend:

Sofa

Install a curvaceous sofa in your living room and you may discover the space has a new focal point. Look for rounded backs, arms and legs to play up the theme.

Coffee table

Can't spring for a new sofa with curvy lines? Then keep your current one and shop for a coffee table that works with the trend. "Not everything needs to be mimicking curvy geometry," says Rohloff. In fact, it's better not to, so the curvy furniture will stand out and contrast with everything else in the room.

Old-fashioned armchairs are complemented with a round coffee table. -

Create a grouping with a pair of curved armchairs and a small accent table in between them.

Ottoman

Rounded ottomans have been popular in the past and that's still true today. Make it even more of a winner by choosing one with hidden storage.

Lamps

Love the idea of installing lamps that fit the theme but you aren't sure about the right size? "The best piece of advice is to follow your instincts and play around with it," says Curry. "First, you want to understand the surroundings and the way you want the space to feel. Take into account the size of the piece you're placing the lamps on and the objects around it. If they feel too insignificant or, alternatively too proud, they probably aren't right for the space. Never be afraid to play until you get it right!"

Pillows

This is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to incorporate a trend into your existing home design. If your sofa is round, pile on pillows that are square -- the look will be more balanced. On the other hand, if your sofa is boxy, go with pillows that will show off some curves.

Kitchen

"You can incorporate the theme into your kitchen design with curved, pill-shaped islands or arched doors and passageways," says Curry. "Consider emphasizing these structural details by adding shapely light fixtures, bar stools with rounded backs, and organic shaped hardware to make a layered and interesting design impact."

Mirrors, art, side tables and other accessories can bring circular shapes into your design. -

Even if you don't have loads of money to spend on the trend, accessories will make it work. "We love incorporating curves into our rugs," says Curry, "using rounded and organic shapes, which will innately create an environment that feels less rigid and linear."

Or, says Rohloff, "find a rectangular or square rug that has a circular pattern, which will create continuity with the curvy lines of the furniture." Abstract artwork, fun mirrors and round, curvilinear accessories can also be used to accentuate the soft look, says Curry.

Bookshelves

Do you think shelves have the most boring design, with all those hard right angles? Shop around and you'll see wall units with arched tops, spiral bookshelves shaped like a circle, and curvaceous bookshelves designed to look like gentle waves.