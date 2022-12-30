IMAGES: Notable deaths in the entertainment world in 2022
Sidney Poitier, Loretta Lynn and Angela Lansbury were among the giants in the entertainment industry who died in 2022.
Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on June 2, 2008. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in the Bahamas. He was 94.
Associated Press
Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.
Associated Press
Angela Lansbury appears on stage at the 61st Annual Tony Awards in New York on June 13, 2010. Lansbury, the big-eyed, scene-stealing British actress who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals "Mame" and "Gypsy" and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series "Murder, She Wrote," died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She was 96.
Associated Press
Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of "Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom "Full House," has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65.
Associated Press
Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to promote his new book "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived." Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," has died. He was 67.
Associated Press
Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21, 2012. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera "Another World" in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53.
Associated Press
Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" in Nashville, Tenn., on April 6, 2017. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73.
Associated Press
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died Nov. 25 at age 63.
Associated Press
Singer Aaron Carter is seen at Fashion' s Night Out - Hollywood Unzipped Party on Thursday Sept. 6, 2012, in New York. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Associated Press
This image released by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shows Clarence Gilyard, Jr., Associate Professor of Theater and Film at UNLV in Las Vegas on April 28, 2008. Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films "Die Hard" and "Top Gun" and the hit television series "Matlock" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," died Nov. 28 at age 66.
Courtesy of the University of Nevada
Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 15, 2010, in New York. Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, died Jan. 12. She was 78.
Associated Press
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013, in Los Angeles. Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati" and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on "Head of the Class," died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles due to complications from colon surgery, his manager Robbie Kass said. He was 81.
Associated Press
Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2," the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, died Oct. 14 at 72.
Associated Press
Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers" and the hit film "Look Who's Talking," died Dec. 5 at age 71 from colon cancer.
Associated Press
Actor Henry Silva is photographed during fellow actor Ernest Borgnine's 90th birthday party at a restaurant in Los Angeles, on Jan. 24, 2007. Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and tough guys in "The Manchurian Candidate," "Ocean's Eleven" and other films, died Sept. 14 at age 95.
Associated Press
Comedian Judy Tenuta arrives at the opening of The Jon Lovitz Comedy Club at Universal Citywalk in Los Angeles, May 28, 2009. Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at age 72, according to her publicist.
Associated Press
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Hawkins died March 25 at age 50.
Associated Press
Coolio performs on day three of Riot Fest on Sept. 18 at Douglass Park in Chicago. The rapper died 10 days later at age 59.
Associated Press
Christine McVie from the band Fleetwood Mac performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 6, 2014. McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, died Nov. 30 at 79.
Associated Press
Stephen "tWitch" Boss appears at the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16. Boss, a longtime DJ and co-executive producer on the talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and former contestant on the dance competition show, "So You Can Think You Can Dance" died Dec. 13 at the age of 40.
Associated Press
Brad William Henke arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. The former pro football player-turned-actor died Nov. 29 at age 56.
Associated Press
Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis describes his composing methods during an interview at his home in Chicago, April 5, 2011. Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of the country's most successful jazz musicians, died Sept. 12 at age 87.
Associated Press
Actor Larry Storch, one of the co-stars of "F Troop", poses during the filming of an episode in 1966 at the Warner Brothers studio in Los Angeles. Storch, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his role as "F Troop's" zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier shows, died July 8 in New York. He was 99.
Associated Press
The Wanted's Tom Parker performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2012 kickoff event in New York on Oct. 19, 2012. Parker died March 30, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.
Associated Press
Emilio Delgado poses for a picture at Kaufman Astoria Studios while filming the 50th season of "Sesame Street" in October 2018. Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children's lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on "Sesame Street," died March 10. He was 81.
Courtesy of Sesame Workshop
In this Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles. Dow died July 27 at age 77.
Associated Press
Actor Paul Sorvino died July 25 at age 83.
Associated Press file photo
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Love, Gilda," in New York on April 18, 2018. The legendary standup comic known for his abrasive voice and crude jokes died April 12. He was 67.
Associated Press
Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009. Judd died April 30 at age 76.
Associated Press
Actor Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Ntoya Uhura on ''Star Trek,'' waves as she arrives at the "Star Trek: 30 Years and Beyond" tribute at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 1996. Nichols died July 30, 2022, her family said. She was 89.
Associated Press
Ray Liotta attends the "Marriage Story" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival in New York on Oct. 4, 2019. Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," died May 26. He was 67.
Associated Press
Bobby Rydell attends a dinner given by the National Italian American Federation at the Washington Hilton in Washington on Oct. 28, 2000. Rydell, a pompadoured heartthrob of early rock 'n roll who was a star of radio, television and the movie musical "Bye Bye Birdie," died April 5. He was 79.
Associated Press
Charlbi Dean Kriek attends the "Celeste and Jesse Forever" premiere on Aug. 1, 2012, in New York. The South African actor and model died Aug. 29 at a hospital in New York from a sudden illness. She was 32.
Associated Press
Musician Terry Hall of The Specials performs on the Main Stage at the Isle of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight, England, on June 14, 2014. Hall, the lead singer of The Specials, died at the age of 63 following a brief illness, the band announced late Dec. 19.
Associated Press
Director Ivan Reitman poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Jan 7, 2011. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from "Animal House" to "Ghostbusters," has died. He was 75 Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Feb. 12 at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press.
Associated Press
Louie Anderson arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely and Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series "Baskets," died Jna. 21 at age 68.
Associated Press
Mickey Gilley poses with the Triple Crown Award on the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, April 19, 2015. Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film "Urban Cowboy," and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, died May 7 at age 86.
Associated Press
Peter Bogdanovich arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "She's Funny That Way" on Aug. 19, 2015. Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of "The Last Picture Show," and "Paper Moon," died Jan. 6 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82.
Associated Press
Louise Fletcher, a cast member in "Shameless," poses at the premiere of the second season of the Showtime television series in Los Angeles, Jan. 5, 2012. Fletcher, a late-blooming star whose riveting performance as the cruel and calculating Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" set a new standard for screen villains and won her an Academy Award, died Sept. 23 at age 88.
Associated Press
Philip Baker Hall arrives at the premiere of "Clear History" at the Cinerama Dome on July 31, 2013 in Los Angeles. Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's early movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in "Seinfeld," died June 12 He was 90.
Associated Press
Robert Morse, a cast member in "Mad Men," appears at the season six premiere of the drama series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on March 20, 2013. Morse, who won a Tony Award as a hilariously brash corporate climber in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and a second one a generation later as the brilliant, troubled Truman Capote in "Tru," died peacefully at his home on April 20 at the age of 90.
Associated Press
Singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day in Mumbai, India, on June 21, 2007. Mangeshkar, the legendary Indian singer with a voice recognized by a billion people in South Asia, died Feb. 6 at 92.
Associated Press
Actress Sally Kellerman poses at the premiere of the film "Grandma" on the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival on June 10, 2015, in Los Angeles. Kellerman, the Oscar-nominated actor who played "Hot Lips" Houlihan in director Robert Altman's 1970 army comedy "MASH," died Feb. 24 at age 84.
Associated Press
Fred Ward, a cast member in "30 Minutes or Less," poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2011. Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as "The Right Stuff" and "Tremors," died May 8 at 79.
Associated Press
This June 21, 2010, file photo shows rock singer Meat Loaf on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before ringing the opening bell. Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, died Jan. 20 at age 74.
Associated Press
Estelle Harris arrives at the world premiere of "Toy Story 3" on June 13, 2010, at The El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, died April 2 at age 93.
Associated press
