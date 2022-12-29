Spotlight: Laugh it up this weekend at Zanies Rosemont

Comedian Steph Tolev headlines Zanies in Rosemont this weekend. Courtesy of Steph Tolev

NYE at Zanies

Stand-up comedian and sketch comedy veteran Steph Tolev (Comedy Central's "The Ringers" and the web series "Steph & Deb") headlines Zanies Rosemont over New Year's Eve weekend.

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $30, $40. The late show on New Year's Eve includes a champagne toast. Masks optional. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com.

Playwrights showcase

Pegasus Theatre Chicago hosts its 36th annual Young Playwrights Festival showcasing one-act plays by three Chicago-area high school students whose works were selected from more than 300 plays submitted. Directors include Ilesa Duncan, Jason A. Fleece and Enrico Spada.

Preview at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Performances run through Jan. 28 at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen, Chicago. $15-$30. Masks optional. (773) 878-8864 or pegasustheatrechicago.org.

Experimental opera

Steppenwolf Theatre presents "Lincoln in New Salem," an experimental opera by Corey Smith that examines the life of 20-something Abraham Lincoln. The performances are part of Steppenwolf's LookOut performance series.

8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 5-7, at 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $20. Masks required. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org/lookout.