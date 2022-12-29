Film Critic Dann Gire picks his 10 movies of the year

Colm (Brendan Gleeson), right, mysteriously ends his lifelong friendship with a stunned Pádraic (Colin Farrell) in "The Banshees of Inisherin." Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

As 2022 bites the chronological dust, it's time to take a look at the movies of the past 12 months and determine the most memorable ones. Here are mine.

1. 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Brings new meaning to the old phrase, "Giving someone your digits." This exquisitely written and masterfully directed drama concerns Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who mysteriously ends his lifelong friendship with a stunned Pádraic (Colin Farrell) on a remote island off the coast of Ireland. Martin McDonagh directs this drama with lots of love for its characters, among them sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and a troubled young fellow (Barry Keoghan) who tries to mend the unmendable split. A movie that bleeds with authenticity for its locations and local culture. And bleeds for other reasons.

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), center, tries to solve the murder mystery in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." - Courtesy of Netflix

Co-writer/director Rian Johnson reworks the conventional "whodunit" into a "how'dhedoit" by dropping a narrative hand grenade that forces us to reevaluate everything we thought happened during the first half of the movie. Daniel Craig hilariously parodies his James Bond 007 persona as the great detective Benoit Blanc from "Knives Out," who attempts to stop someone from murdering a snooty group of elite "disrupters" on an isolated island compound owned by a wealthy inventor (Edward Norton). The most fun I had at the movies in 2022.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" -- with Stephanie Hsu, left, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan -- is a hilariously funny, pleasing assault on the ears and eyes. - Courtesy of A24 Films

An exhausting, confusing, hilariously funny, pleasing assault on the ears and eyes from directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. A highly physical Michelle Yeoh plays a frustrated Chinese American who just wants to complete her taxes. But then, there is this multi-universe thing that gets in the way. Totally original and loaded with land mines of cleverness and surprise. Exceptional supporting performances by Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell find love in the outsider road trip film "Bones and All." - Courtesy of MGM Pictures

This unconventional horror tale/romance blends queasiness and sincerity with one of the year's best supporting performances by Mark Rylance as a danger stranger who eats dead bodies. So does the young leading couple (Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet) in a classic road movie with a horrific twist: a secret group of flesh-eating people live on the periphery of society, struggling to survive while working out some serious identity issues. Directed with vision and sensitivity by Luca Guadagnino.

A wooden puppet named Pinocchio becomes the physical manifestation of grief expressed by woodcarver Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) whose own son Carlo dies during a World War I bombing in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." - Courtesy of Netflix

Not even "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" can stop this superbly crafted stop-motion animated tale (based on Carlo Collodi's tale of a wooden puppet who comes to life with dreams of being a real boy) from winning the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar. Dark fantasy mixes with real-world 1940s political theater in a visually striking motion picture that owes nothing to Walt Disney's 1940 hand-drawn animation classic. Voice talent includes Ewan McGregor, Gregory Mann, Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett.

Bill Nighy attempts to make the most of his time left in "Living." - Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Oliver Hermanus' polished and understated British remake of Akira Kurosawa's great 1952 classic drama features a heartbreaking, career-capping performance by Bill Nighy as a grim Public Works corporate cog who learns he has 6 to 8 months to live -- and tries to make up for lost time by actually doing something good. A lot of mirrors get used here (time for reflection?) in a life-affirming story that sucker-punches you with the fist of reality. Opens Jan. 6 in the Chicago area.

Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is passionate about her craft in "Tár." - Courtesy of Focus Features

Cate Blanchett rocks the world of classical music as Lydia Tár, the controversial and groundbreaking conductor of a major German orchestra. A dazzling, yet remarkably restrained drama from writer-producer-director Todd Field, who guides Blanchett as she taps into the cool and ruthless nature of Tár's character without a trace of boredom. She speaks three languages and does not suffer fools gladly, which is pretty much everybody but her. For viewers who enjoy provocative and complex characters struggling to keep their authentic selves alive in their art.

Austin Butler becomes "Elvis." - Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The story of the King has been told many times, but nothing like Baz Luhrmann's sensational, impressionistic take on Elvis Presley (played with pitch-perfect resonance by an explosively charismatic Austin Butler). It gleefully dodges the traditional chronological narrative with lots of flashbacks, quick cuts and sensational music. With Tom Hanks as the seemingly villainous agent Colonel Parker, who does not come off as a good influence on the performer's health or career.

Cool and confident silent matinee star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) chats it up with a Mexican studio employee named Manny Torres (Diego Calva) in Damien Chazelle's "Babylon." - Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Yes, Damien Chazelle's excessive movie about Hollywood's excesses can be confounding, shallow, meaningless and downright prurient, but I can't get it out of my head. Whoa! What just happened in that scene? It's like the proverbial train wreck metaphor -- I couldn't look away. I must see what's next as Diego Calva's studio employee rises through the ranks of picture makers while experiencing some weird, weird stuff (it goes way beyond the almost NC-17-rated orgies). Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Jovan Adepo propel this work of insane cinema with eye-boggling cinematography, razor editing, glorious sets and costumes, plus a few scenes that might require you to sanitize your irises.

Salome (Claire Foy), center, and Ona (Rooney Mara) comfort Miep (Emily Mitchell), left, in "Women Talking." - Courtesy of United Artists

Yes, this movie comes with mostly women talking, which puts it perilously close to a photographed stage play. But Sarah Polley's deft direction keeps the momentum moving as women victimized in an isolated religious community grapple with how to deal with a culture that sanctions sexual abuse and domination by selfish men. The women assemble to choose their futures with one of three options: Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. Powerful performances by Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey and Frances McDormand make this movie relevant, immediate and courageous.