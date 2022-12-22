Musical celebrations to help you rock into the new year

Blues songstress Joanna Connor heats up New Year's Eve at The Venue in Aurora. Courtesy of Cory Anderson

What's a New Year's Eve party without music? The suburbs and Chicago are packed with some major shows to help fans ring in 2023.

Here's some of what we found:

Timeless celebrates The Rat Pack: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at The Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center, 3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook. $125 for dinner/dance general admission, $350 for VIP; hotel and breakfast packages available. eventbrite.com.

Roxy Bellows: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. $35. web.ovationtix.com.

"I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience" with special guest Piano Man Band's tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $49. desplainestheatre.com.

Terrapin Flyer and Mr. Blotto: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $25; $100 for VIP with early admission, preshow dinner buffet at 5:30 p.m. eventbrite.com.

Ring In A Rockin' New Year With Infinity: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49. arcadalive.com.

Robbie Fulks of Wilmette plays a Honky Tonk New Year's Eve show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Saturday. - Courtesy of Andy Goodwin

Robbie Fulks' Honky Tonk New Year's Eve: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $35-$50. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

New Year's Eve Party with Expo '76 and Dag Juhlin: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $60; preshow dinner package also available. heynonny.com.

Lounge Puppets: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Geneva. $10. evenflowmusic.com.

The Dead Licks, Kangaroo Court, Moe's N Co: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $20-$25. lh-st.com.

Ruby Jubilee New Year's Eve featuring CQQCHiFRUIT b2b La Spacer, Danny Daze, Garrett David, Harry Cross, Jeff Derringer, Justin Aulis Long, Lauren Flax, Michael Serafini, Phillip Stone and Sevron: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $30-$40, $55 at the door, seating and table packages for $75-$300, VIP packages also available. metrochicago.com.

Everett Dean & The Lonesome Hearts: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $20; bar stool and table packages also available. eventbrite.com.

Lydia Loveless will be joined by Brandon Good for a special New Year's Eve performance at Chicago's Golden Dagger. - Courtesy of Cowtown Chad

Lydia Loveless, Brandon Good: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Golden Dagger, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $25. goldendagger.com.

New Year's Eve with DEEOHGEE: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at FitzGerald's Sidebar, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $25. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Nashville New Year's Eve with Bella Cain: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $30. impactfuelroom.com.

Joanna Connor: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $20-$25. themusicvenue.org.

New Year's Eve Stranger Things 80s Dance Party featuring Kenny Braasch and DJ Real Co: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $15; $60 VIP package includes open bar and tapas. durtynellies.com.

Local H: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $30. bottomlounge.com.

Tobacco, LYNYN, Carsayo: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $32-$35. lh-st.com.