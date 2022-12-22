Holiday light shows canceled due to the weather
Updated 12/22/2022 12:52 PM
Several holiday-themed events are closed today, and some will remain closed tomorrow due to the snow and sub-freezing temperatures.
• Aurora's Festival of Lights at Phillips Park is closed tonight.
The city said it is due to the snow and deep cold, plus it is dedicating its resources to plowing streets tonight.
Whether the light show will be open Friday or this weekend has yet to be determined, according to the city's announcement.
The Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park is closing two days earlier than planned, at 4 p.m. today.
• The Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe has canceled its "Lightscape" show today and Friday. The show will reopen Monday night.
• The Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago has canceled its "Zoolights" event Friday.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.