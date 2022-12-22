Holiday light shows canceled due to the weather

Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden/Alex HewittLightscape runs through Jan. 8 at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, with such displays as the re-imagined fire garden and Winter Cathedral.

Several holiday-themed events are closed today, and some will remain closed tomorrow due to the snow and sub-freezing temperatures.

• Aurora's Festival of Lights at Phillips Park is closed tonight.

The city said it is due to the snow and deep cold, plus it is dedicating its resources to plowing streets tonight.

Whether the light show will be open Friday or this weekend has yet to be determined, according to the city's announcement.

The Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park is closing two days earlier than planned, at 4 p.m. today.

• The Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe has canceled its "Lightscape" show today and Friday. The show will reopen Monday night.

• The Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago has canceled its "Zoolights" event Friday.