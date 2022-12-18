Travels with Grandma: How to have a smooth holiday trip with a senior

If you're planning holiday travels with an older person, it's best to consider the needs of the person in advance to make sure the trip will go smoothly. stock photo

Taking an older person -- whether it's a spouse, parent or grandparent -- on a trip could be a good idea. It's an opportunity to spend time together, stimulate their interest in the world and give you something to talk about.

Or it could be a not-so-good idea, given the chaotic state of airline travel these days, not to mention the triple-demic a lot of places are experiencing: COVID plus flu plus RSV.

Now that the holidays are here, many families are planning getaways that include the senior members of their families. (Disneyworld, anyone?) I wish them all bon voyage, and offer these thoughts to ensure smooth sailing. Or flying. Or driving.

First, a few health considerations.

• Check with their doctor. You and your loved one want to be sure there aren't any obvious barriers to travel. Are they generally in good health? Can their body stand up to the toll of airline or car travel? It's also very very important to have a complete list of medications and a supply to last for the whole trip.

• What's their vaccination status? Not just COVID, but also vaccines against flu and pneumonia, too. Countries and airlines aren't generally checking COVID vaccination status anymore, but if a health situation arises, it will be good to have immunization records with you.

• Are they diabetic? Hopefully, your loved one is checking their glucose regularly. Some of the newer technologies, like wearable glucose monitors that talk to smartphones, may come in handy on a trip.

• To mask or not to mask? The latest research shows that masks do slow the transmission of infectious disease. They're mostly optional these days, but if I were traveling with my mom, I would have us both wearing masks.

Once you and your loved one are confident in their health status, think about logistics.

Plan your route carefully. If driving, try to take the quickest route, even if you have to pay a few tolls. Flying? Look for a nonstop, but no more than one layover.

If you're flying, consider booking a seat with extra legroom (just not in the exit row!). Some airlines have what they call "premium economy," not as expensive as first or business class, but a little extra room and service. At booking, you can also request additional assistance, such as a wheelchair ride to the gate.

How will you manage their luggage? Can they roll their own suitcase, or will you need to keep track of their stuff? (Now that I think about it, traveling with some older people may not be all that different from traveling with kids.)

Then there's the matter of getting through security checkpoints. Seniors don't get "pre-check" status just because they're seniors -- you have to apply for it and receive approval from TSA. There are expedited security protocols for people over 75, though, and just hope that your TSA agents have patience and good humor.

I'm seeing more and more people using wheelchairs in airports these days -- good for them! Even if you can't walk far, you should be able to travel. Take advantage of the courtesy wheelchair services -- and don't forget to tip the person who's pushing the chair! Board early, if you can, with passengers "who need a little extra time."

OK, now you're on your way to your destination, whether it's to visit family or go on a cruise. In addition to preparing your senior loved one, you also should prepare yourself, mentally and emotionally, for the journey. Realize that their stamina may not be the same as yours, so you will have to pace your activities. (If you're one of those seniors who can run rings around the "youngsters," congratulations!)

Hopefully, you've given some thought to your accommodations. Book a hotel room close to elevators, and it may be best to choose a room with handicapped accessibility, with grab bars and walk-in showers. All modern cruise ships offer accessible cabins, too, but the number of available cabins varies.

I think it's important to take your senior traveler's interests into consideration when planning things to do. After all, you don't want them always opting not to do go with you because they feel they'll be in the way. A relaxing walk or low-key visit to a museum may be just the ticket.

Finally, expect the unexpected. Be careful when deciding to take mom or dad along if there is a chance that behavior issues or medical problems may disrupt the trip for the whole family. It may be that the best decision you and your loved one can make is for them to stay home in familiar surroundings, with familiar foods and familiar activities.

• Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for 30+ years, she is founder of NShore Patient Advocates (www.NorthShoreRN.com). She is offering a free phone consultation to Daily Herald readers; call her at (847) 612-6684.