 

Trevor Noah goes for a three-peat of Grammy Award hosting

Updated 12/15/2022 2:54 PM

NEW YORK -- Unemployment didn't last long for Trevor Noah -- he's hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023.

The comedian who recently left his post as host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.

 

The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena.

Beyoncé goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song "Break My Soul" earning nods for record and song of the year.

Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

