Widescreen: First 'Batgirl,' now 'Westworld.' How long until HBO's boss kills 'The Sopranos'?

"Westworld" was canceled earlier this year, and soon even its old episodes will be put out to pasture. The sci-fi drama starring Ed Harris and Evan Rachel Wood will be removed from HBO Max, according to deadline.com. Courtesy of HBO

Nellie Andreeva at deadline.com reported Monday that the new powers that be at Warner Bros. Discovery are about to take more content away from HBO Max subscribers -- namely, all four seasons of the Emmy-winning sci-fi drama "Westworld" and the first (and so far only) season of Joss Whedon's "The Nevers."

These are the latest victims of a regime headed by CEO David Zaslav, the former head of Discovery Communications, who took the WB reins after a merger announced in 2021. Zaslav's drastic content cuts began in August when an almost-completed, $90 million "Batgirl" movie -- one that would have seen the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne -- was shelved indefinitely for the sake of a tax write-off.

That was shortly followed by numerous HBO Max original series being removed from the service, ostensibly to avoid paying residuals to the talent involved.

And now "Westworld," which began as a bona fide smash hit for HBO in the lull between "Game of Thrones" seasons, will be gone, just months after it was canceled before the planned fifth (and final) season could start filming. Andreeva reports it will likely end up as content for WB's future FAST service -- that's free ad-supported streaming TV, like Paramount's terrific Pluto app.

It's another blow to WB's cachet with the industry's creatives after their pandemic-time decision to debut all of 2021's theatrical releases simultaneously on HBO Max -- a decision that almost certainly cost them a future relationship with former WB stalwart Christopher Nolan.

If a show as popular and acclaimed as "Westworld" can be pushed off its native platform, what will happen down the road to "Thrones"? Or "Curb Your Enthusiasm"? Or "The Sopranos"?

This serves as another argument in physical media's favor ... I ordered all four seasons of "Westworld" on Blu-ray minutes after reading Deadline's story.

"It's a Wonderful Life" will play in suburban theaters next week. - Associated Press

You've probably seen "It's a Wonderful Life" on TV numerous times, but have you ever watched it on the silver screen with an audience? Suburban moviegoers can celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Frank Capra classic starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed with a digital theater presentation by Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events.

The 1947 holiday staple will screen on Sunday, Dec. 18, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, at many suburban theaters, including AMC Randhurst 12 in Mount Prospect, Regal Lincolnshire and IMAX, AMC Streets of Woodfield 20 in Schaumburg, the Addison 21, the Elgin Fox Theatre, AMC Naperville 16, Cinemark at Seven Bridges in Woodridge, and Hollywood Blvd Cinema in Woodridge.

Visit fathomevents.com for showtimes and tickets. Heehaw, and Merry Christmas!

