Chicago critics name 'Banshees' Best Pic, 'Everything' takes six honors

Stephanie Hsu, left, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan star in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," which won six awards from the Chicago Film Critics Association Wednesday. Courtesy of A24 Films

Brendan Gleeson, seated, and Colin Farrell bring heart to "The Banshees of Inisherin," which won Best Picture at the Chicago Film Critics Association awards Wednesday. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

"The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh's R-rated drama of an Irish friendship gone sour, won Best Picture from the Chicago Film Critics Association during its annual awards dinner Wednesday.

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert shared Best Director honors for their multiverse celebration "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which topped the CFCA list with six awards, including Best Visual Effects and Best Supporting Actor.

Colin Farrell won Best Actor for his role as an emotionally wounded pal in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Cate Blanchett won Best Actress for her role as an enigmatic conductor in "Tar."

"The CFCA once again displayed their deep love for the art of film through this year's awards, picking an eclectic crew of winners from around the world, recognizing films as different as the groundbreaking surrealism of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and the character-driven storytelling of 'The Banshees of Inisherin,'" said Brian Tallerico, CFCA president. "With films by legends like Guillermo del Toro and Park Chan-wook awarded alongside new voices like Charlotte Wells and the Daniels, Chicago captured where film stands in 2022, tying together its past and its remarkable future."

CFCA winners were announced at the Brickhouse Tavern, 3647 N. Clark St., Chicago.

The CFCA was formed in 1990 to establish a community of Chicago film critics with charitable and educational goals.

Here is the list of 2022 winners:

Best Picture: "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, "Tar"

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Adapted Screenplay: "Women Talking" by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay: "The Banshees of Inisherin" by Martin McDonagh

Best Animated Feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Best Documentary: "Fire of Love"

Best Foreign Language Film: "Decision to Leave"

Best Art Direction: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Jason Kisvarday and Amelia Brooke

Best Cinematography: "Decision to Leave," Kim Ji-Yong

Best Costume Design: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Shirley Kurata

Best Editing: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Paul Rogers

Best Original Score: "Babylon," Justin Hurwitz

Best Use of Visual Effects: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Most Promising Performer: Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Milos Stehlik Award for Breakthrough Filmmaker: Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"