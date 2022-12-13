Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel filled with pure, distilled, 3-D cinematic rapture

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) negotiates with the leaders of the Metkayina clan, led by Ronal (Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), in "Avatar: The Way of Water." Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

"Avatar: The Way of Water" - ★ ★ ★ ★

In terms of sheer spectacle, raw action and eye-popping visual impact, James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to his 2009 science-fiction blockbuster "Avatar" delivers an experience of pure, distilled, 3-D cinematic rapture.

During a period when most movies lasting up to two-and-a-half-hours tend to drag, "Avatar: The Way of Water" skates through a blistering 3 hours and 12 minutes with nary a lull nor time for a restroom break.

Armed with an estimated budget of more than $350 million -- an amount most movies would kill to earn at the box office -- "Way of Water" improves on its 13-year-old predecessor with better-drawn characters, stronger relationships and breathless cinematic athletics impossible for regular cameras to replicate in live-action.

Nonetheless, the CGI/live-action/performance-capture hybrid "Avatar: The Way of Water" won't be knocking "Citizen Kane," "Vertigo" or "Jeanne Dielman" off Sight and Sound's Top 10 Greatest Films of All Time list anytime soon.

Ex-Marine Jake Sully (reprised by Sam Worthington) takes flight on one of the many strange creatures on Pandora in James Cameron's 3-D sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water." - Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Fluid, memorable dialogue has never been a Cameron strong suit. (Cameron's "Titanic" earned 14 Oscar nominations. "Avatar" earned nine. Tellingly, neither movie netted a Best Screenplay nomination.)

Cameron, working with four writers, provides his characters with basic utilitarian exchanges dominated by monosyllabic imperatives such as "Go, go, go, go, go!"

Then, we still have that pesky, thematically problematic issue of the original "Avatar" being the most egregious example of a White Savior movie, next to George Tillman Jr.'s 2000 release "Men of Honor."

That white savior, former U.S. Marine Jake Sully (reprised by Sam Worthington), has since abandoned his paraplegic human form and taken up permanent residence in his avatar, who now heads the Omatikaya clan, part of the blue-colored humanoids called the Na'vi on the fantastic moon Pandora.

Sully has married the tribal chief's ferally attractive daughter, Neytiri (reprised by Zoe Saldana), and they have sired a Brady Bunch for Pandora.

Jake and Neytiri's daughter Tuk (Trinity Bliss) goes exploring in "Avatar: The Way of Water." - Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

They include three Na'vi children, Neteyam, Lo'ak and Tuk (all birthed by Neytiri and fathered by Jake) plus two adopted kids, one a human orphan named Javier and the other a Na'vi teen named Kiri, the biological daughter of the late Dr. Grace Augustine (played by Sigourney Weaver, who supplies Kiri's voice).

"The Way of Water" opens with Sully's family and the Na'vi living an idyllic existence a decade after the powerful Resources Development Administration (RDA) attempted to wipe out Pandora's Indigenous population and seize the moon's vast reservoirs of an energy source called Unobtainium.

The peace gets rudely broken by another invasion led by Colonel Miles Quaritch (reprised by Stephen Lang).

Yep, the same Miles Quaritch killed by Neytiri 13 years ago. Like Sully, Quaritch has been resurrected as an avatar, but embedded with the memories of his former mortal coil.

Now an RDA "Recombinant," the meaner, leaner, stronger and bluer Quaritch seeks to find and kill Sully for betraying his company and thwarting its hostile takeover of Pandora.

Jake Sully (reprised by Sam Worthington), now a fully integrated avatar living with the native humanoids on Pandora, investigates one of the airships used by invaders in James Cameron's 3-D sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water." - Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

With the full support of RDA's ruthless General Francis Ardmore (Edie Falco), Quaritch shows no mercy in his quest to hunt down Sully.

So, Sully reluctantly relocates his family from their rainforest home to the oceanfront territory of the Metkayina clan, led by Ronal ("Titanic" star Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis).

There, Sully discovers that prejudice exists even on Pandora when Ronal and Tonowari's children -- Tsireya (Bailey Bass) and Aonung (Filip Geljo) -- treat the newcomers with contempt and derision because of their cultural and physical differences.

Just as Alfred Hitchcock famously touted emotion and mood over logic and plausibility, Cameron's retina-exploding visuals and furious, elaborately detailed action sequences trump familiarity and occasional ridiculousness. (One of Sully's sons communicates telepathically with a giant whale-like creature, so why does he also need to simultaneously use sign language and oral speech?)

Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) again defend their home in "Avatar: The Way of Water." - Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Just as the 35 mm cameras lingered over the lush, full-color production designs of Munchkinland soon after a black-and-white Dorothy crash-lands there in "The Wizard of Oz," Cameron's state-of-the-art cameras (including a revolutionary Virtual Camera that shoots actors, but plays back with them as their virtual on-screen characters) luxuriates in the beauty and mystery of the Indigenous plant and animal life-forms computer-rendered in Pandora's exotic locations.

(Side note: All filmmakers working underwater in a tank had to hold their breath during takes: technicians, cinematographers and actors. Winslet reportedly clocked in at a record seven minutes-plus.)

"Maybe we'll remind people what going to the theater is all about," Cameron mused about his sequel in a recent ScreenRant interview.

"This film definitely does that. The question is: How many people give a (poop) now?"

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis

Directed by: James Cameron

Other: A 20th Century Studios release. Rated PG-13 for language, partial nudity and violence. 192 minutes