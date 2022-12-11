Viral sensation: 57-year-old Algonquin resident has 2.7 million TikTok followers

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

Two years ago, Darryl Postelnick had barely heard of TikTok.

Today, the 57-year-old Algonquin resident boasts 2.7 million followers on the social media platform thanks to his "Cooking with Darryl" account and videos.

Are you kidding me?

Borrowing his trademark phrase -- "R.U. Kidding me" literally is trademarked by Postelnick -- the rise to TikTok superstardom is nothing less than stunning. In addition to attracting an international following, Postelnick also has made appearances on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the Today Show, and other local and national television programs.

"It just exploded into something bigger than I ever expected," he said.

A longtime corporate executive with Disney, Microsoft and elsewhere, Postelnick is now a consultant and senior vice president for London-based Opia Limited. When he finishes morning meetings with overseas colleagues, it's time to churn out videos of him making everything from smashburgers to spicy mac and cheese.

Postelnick's down-to-earth approach has struck a chord despite much of the TikTok crowd being half his age and younger. The fame has led to endorsement deals, recognition almost everywhere he goes and a new chapter in his life.

"I wasn't on Facebook, Instagram, anything other than LinkedIn," he said. "Now everything has changed."

For the full story, click here.

This photo of St. Charles East High School graduate Jake Mazanke's bachelor party went viral as all 20 of the attendees dressed as former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka for the Atlanta Falcons-Chicago Bears game Nov. 20 at Mercedes Benz Superdome. - Courtesy of Jake Mazanke

It's not something you'd expect to see at an Atlanta Falcons football game: 20 men dressed exactly like former Bears coach Mike Ditka in his iconic sweater vest, aviator sunglasses, khaki pants and the Hall of Famer's trademark mustache.

The men were celebrating St. Charles East alum Jake Mazanke's bachelor party at the Nov. 20 Falcons-Bears matchup. A photo of them went viral on social media before kickoff, and the Ditka look-alikes became the center of attention at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Atlanta fans took pictures with us before the game because they thought it was funny," said Mazanke, a 28-year-old St. Charles native who now lives in Chicago.

"As the photo started going viral on social media, people from around the stadium were walking around trying to find us. Random people were taking photos with us throughout the game. A bunch of cars were honking at us as we were walking out after the game. The attention wasn't something we were looking for, but the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive."

The idea to have everyone dress as Ditka came about when Peter Archibald, a 2012 Geneva High School graduate and Mazanke's best man, was kicking around ideas on how to make Mazanke's bachelor party special. Knowing what a huge Bears fan Mazanke is, Archibald wanted to somehow incorporate his friend's favorite team.

For the full story, click here.

Son, firefighters, Wheeling resident Amy Flores, seated in center, is recognized during Monday night's village board meeting. Local firefighters, her son and an emergency dispatcher helped save her life in August after a health emergency. - Courtesy of Village of Wheeling

Christian Flores called 911 because his mother, Amy, was unconscious and unresponsive.

The 48-year-old Wheeling woman wasn't breathing, either, and she didn't have a pulse.

So, while sending rescue crews to the scene, Regional Emergency Dispatch alarm operator Jacqueline Miller began instructing Flores how to perform CPR. He did so for more than eight minutes until firefighter/paramedics arrived and took over.

Working together, they saved Amy Flores' life.

Christian Flores, Miller and the firefighters who responded to the emergency were publicly lauded during Monday's Wheeling village board meeting for their heroic efforts.

Amy Flores was in the audience and received hearty applause from the crowd when Wheeling Fire Chief Mike McGreal introduced her.

"We're just glad you're here," McGreal said.

For the full story, click here.

• Good News Sunday will run each weekend. Please visit dailyherald.com/newsletters to sign up for our Good News Sunday newsletter.