 

'Tár,' 'Everything Everywhere' tie for L.A. critics' top award

  • Cate Blanchett stars in "Tár."

    Cate Blanchett stars in "Tár." Focus Features

  • This image shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

    This image shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Allyson Riggs/A24 Films

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/11/2022 8:35 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Todd Field's symphonic backstage drama "Tár" and the existential comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" tied for top honors with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in awards announced Sunday.

The critics group opted to split its best film award between the two acclaimed films. "Tár," which was also chosen as best film by the New York Film Critics Circle, cleaned up in other categories as well. Field won for both directing and screenplay, and Cate Blanchett, who stars as an internationally renowned conductor, won best lead performance. The critics, who don't separate award by gender, also gave best lead performance to Bill Nighy for the "Ikiru" remake "Living."

 

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," the madcap metaverse movie from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also picked up an award for Ke Huy Quan, for supporting performer. The former child star added to his rapidly increasingly awards haul for his lauded comeback performance. The other supporting performer winner was Dolly de Leon from Ruben Östlund's class satire "Triangle of Sadness."

Other winners from LAFCA included Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" for best animation; Jerzy Skolimowski's "EO" for best non-English language film; and Laura Poitras' "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" for best documentary.

The critics will hand out their awards at a gala on Jan. 14. The French filmmaker Claire Denis was previously announced as the recipient of the group's career achievement award. Last year, the LAFCA awarded Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" best film.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 