How families can safely gather during viral season

It's now reasonable to gather and celebrate the holidays together as long as all guests are feeling healthy. Stock Photo

As wintertime and the holiday season invite more large, indoor gatherings with family and friends, it's important to be vigilant about the increased risk of viral transmission.

Dr. Jennifer Kusma, a pediatrician at Lurie Children's, shares guidance on how families can protect themselves and their kids from contracting common viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Unlike during the height of the pandemic, Kusma says it's now reasonable to go ahead and gather to celebrate the holidays as long as all guests are feeling healthy. That said, one of the easiest yet impactful things people can do to keep others healthy is to stay home if they're feeling sick.

"If you or your child is sick during the holidays, it's important to stay home and not spend time with others outside of your family," Kusma said. "I know it's not fun being sick and not being able to spend time with loved ones, but regardless of what you have -- flu, COVID, RSV or another virus -- if you or your child are sick with any symptoms such as fevers, cough, runny nose or vomiting, it's important to stay home."

If families have plans to gather but want to be mindful about potential transmission, Kusma suggests members either do a mini quarantine one week ahead of the event or proactively limit the number of other people they see right before the holiday.

"Some people might feel more comfortable having their guests take a rapid COVID test before gathering, to provide an extra step of protection. That said, a rapid COVID test is not going to tell you if you have a different virus, so if you have any cold or sick symptoms, skip or reschedule that holiday gathering," Kusma said.

In addition to being cautious about your whereabouts and health status prior to gathering, there are proactive habits and actions people can take throughout the season to ensure viral transmission is minimized. Frequent hand washing is a healthy habit to adopt all year long but can be particularly helpful during viral season, and the same goes for mask wearing. This is especially important when gathering around anyone who is immunocompromised or who is at higher risk of contracting the flu or COVID-19.

Wearing a mask while traveling can also help mitigate the risk of spreading infection when you reach your destination.

Additionally, Kusma stresses that staying up to date on vaccines is a vital tool in helping to prevent the spread of the flu and COVID-19. This can especially protect newborn infants who aren't yet old enough to receive their routine childhood immunizations.

For more information on common viruses, how to prevent them and when to contact a doctor, visit luriechildrens.org.

• Children's health is a continuing series. This column was provided by the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.