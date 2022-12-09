Suburban libraries sponsoring webinar about rising antisemitism in the U.S.

Several suburban libraries will co-sponsor a webinar from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, about the rise of antisemitism in the U.S.

Called "An Update on Antisemitism in America," the program will feature Sarah van Loon, the regional director of the American Jewish Committee. Jason Marck of WBEZ 91.5-FM will lead the conversation.

Van Loon will discuss trends in U.S. antisemitism and the efforts to combat them. A question-and-answer session is scheduled to follow the discussion.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, more than 2,700 incidents of antisemitism occurred in the U.S. in 2021 -- an all-time high.

Activists promoting antisemitism with flags and slogans have participated in many high-profile public protests in recent years, as well as the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

More recently, former President Donald Trump had dinner with entertainer Kanye West, who has promoted antisemitism and praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier.

More locally, headstones in a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan were vandalized with swastikas and other antisemitic messages last month.

Monday's program will use the Zoom platform. It will be recorded and available on YouTube afterward.

The Cook Memorial, Deerfield, Ela Area, Evanston, Glencoe, Highland Park, Indian Trails, Lincolnwood, Skokie, Vernon Area, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries are sponsoring the program.

To observe the discussion live, register before Monday at itpld.info/update.