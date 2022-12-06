Turning Pointe car raffle funds education, respite for people with autism and their families

Occupational Therapist Deb Kolak works with a middle school student in the gym at the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville. Courtesy of Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Enter Turning Pointe Autism Foundation's raffle and you could win a sweet ride from Toyota of Naperville.

Even better? You will be helping people with autism and their families thrive.

Purchase a $100 ticket -- one of only 2,000 -- and your name will be thrown in the hat to win an $80,000 2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone Twin Turbo V6 Hybrid SUV. The drawing will take place Dec. 13 at the Naperville dealership, 1488 West Ogden Ave.

Proceeds will help people with autism ages 5-22 who attend Turning Pointe's CN Therapeutic Day School, which meets students' specific learning needs, as well as Foglia Family Adult Services, which includes the Compass Class Pilot Program, Autism Career Connection, and Career Development Camp.

A high school student gives the thumbs-up as he does work. Turning Pointe curriculum offers proven interventions to increase independence and encourage meaningful lifelong pursuits. - Courtesy of Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Turning Pointe, founded in 2007, also offers a respite program for family members, as well as other programs that help ease the worries and stress of an autism diagnosis.

"This is an important and exciting fundraiser for Turning Pointe," said Executive Director Carrie Provenzale in a news release. "The funding it generates gives us an opportunity to support the growing number of families living with children impacted by autism.

"We know best-practice interventions can vastly improve students' future independence. The past few years, as more families have learned of an autism diagnosis, supports have been stretched and classrooms at other providers have closed from the pandemic. The raffle funds will allow Turning Pointe to continue expanding support for families," Provenzale said.

Barb Brauer, Development and Operations director for Turning Pointe, talks about the foundation and its fundraising raffle.

Q: What is the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation? Give a brief overview of what the organization does and who you serve.

A: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation was founded in Naperville 15 years ago by Kim and Randy Wolf, who together with other parents of autistic children teamed with professionals to build programming that has proved effective in making measurable progress in children diagnosed with autism.

Turning Pointe strives to raise the quality of educational support for children and young adults through a day school for students ages 5-22 and adult services offering support for independent living and employment.

As a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization, the organization relies on the partnership of volunteers, donors, school districts, and employment partners to build a thriving center for students with autism.

Q: Where do the majority of your donations come from?

A: Donations come from a combination of individual contributors, foundations, corporate donors and events.

Q: How many people per year do you serve?

A: Turning Pointe serves 70-plus people and their families.

Adult students get employment training and placement assistance along with life skills at the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville. - Courtesy of Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Q: What are some of your programs?

A: We offer a day school program for youth ages 5-22, including one-on-one support and behavioral, occupational and speech therapy.

Our adult program provides employment training and placement assistance, as well as life skills training.

The Family Support Program provides families with an autism diagnosis professional support, resources and education as well as a respite program, allowing students a more relaxed "hang out" time to socialize with teachers and neuro-typical teen volunteers while their families get some down time.

Q: Tell us about the Turning Pointe Raffle.

A: The Turning Pointe Raffle is for an MSRP $80,000 2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone Twin Turbo V6 Hybrid SUV, which gets 20 mpg combined city/highway. It also has three rows of seating with plenty of bells and whistles. The perfect luxury family or executive vehicle.

Thanks to Toyota of Naperville, a member of the Dan Wolf Automotive Group, Turning Pointe is selling just 2,000 tickets at $100. The winning ticket will be drawn at Toyota of Naperville, 1488 W. Ogden Ave., in Naperville, Dec. 15. You must be 18 or older to enter. The winner need not be present to win.

Q: How can people enter the raffle?

A: You can enter the raffle by visiting turningpointeautismfoundation.org/2022-toyota-raffle/.

Turning Pointe opened its first elementary classroom in 2020. - Courtesy of Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Q: Is there a way readers can help besides the raffle?

A: Donations of any amount are appreciated! Make a one-time gift, donate monthly, or donate a car or securities.

Find out more at turningpointeautismfoundation.org/donate/.

Corporate or individual volunteers are welcome! To learn more about how to volunteer, visit turningpointeautismfoundation.org/volunteer/.

Q: What else would you like readers to know?

A: 82% of every donation directly supports students and families.

• Turning Pointe was one of the very few programs that expanded its capacity and reopened with extensive safety mitigations to meet the demands of families during the pandemic.

• Turning Pointe received exemplary recognition as a Center for Autism by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

• Five years in a row, Turning Pointe maintains the highest rating from Charity Navigator.

Turning Pointe Raffle

What: A raffle to benefit the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville. The prize is a MSRP $80,000 2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone Twin Turbo V6 Hybrid SUV from Toyota of Naperville.

When: Drawing takes place Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Toyota of Naperville, 1488 W. Ogden Ave.

Cost: $100 per ticket; only 2,000 tickets will be sold

Details: Enter the raffle at turningpointeautismfoundation.org/2022-toyota-raffle/.

To make a donation: turningpointeautismfoundation.org/donate/

To volunteer: turningpointeautismfoundation.org/volunteer/.