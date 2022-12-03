Five tips to help your family limit snacking over the holidays

If you love making holiday treats together, carry on the tradition. But consider having a cookie exchange with friends or family. Stock Photo

By Dr. Lori Walsh

Advocate Children's Hospital

With the holidays upon us, many parents may be wondering how they can help their child maintain healthy eating habits throughout the season.

First, it's important to remember the holidays are a time of celebration. We should show our children -- and ourselves -- some grace and not make food the enemy. Food should be part of the celebration, just not the whole celebration.

As you think about all the holiday parties on your calendar, here are several ways parents and caregivers can help kids maintain their healthy habits.

1.) Take stock of your family's healthy eating habits before the holidays. Staying healthy truly is a family effort. Think about what habits your family follows that you think are strong and how can you maintain those. For example, if you are good about not bringing snacks into the home, continue that by bringing in only one type of holiday cookie instead of a few. We all know if it's there, we will tend to eat it.

2.) Find new ways to enjoy holiday treats. If you love making holiday treats together, carry on the tradition. But consider making smaller volumes of treats or having a cookie exchange with friends or family. You could also look up recipes that bring that same sense of celebration without all the same decadence. Think about fruit with whipped cream -- you can even have a cookie on the side. Health isn't about eliminating foods but adding in healthier ones for balance.

3.) Plan and think ahead. Look ahead at the schedule for the week to see how many holiday events you have coming up. First, try not to go to any event on an empty stomach. Second, if you know you'll be headed to a party with lots of desserts -- hello grandma's house -- tell your child ahead of time to pick out the most special dessert they want and really enjoy it.

4.) Don't police your child's eating habits in the moment. Healthy habits are built over time, not in the course of an evening. Critiquing food choices at a party will do more to sour the celebration than it will to help build habits that will have meaningful impact on a child's health. We're not looking for perfection, we're looking for progress.

5.) Set the intention and move forward. The holidays and New Year are about reflection. Maybe you notice your family's habits could use some work. Instead of feeling guilt, decide for your family to change those habits. This is a great time to talk to your child's pediatrician, a registered dietitian or even family and friends about changes you can make.

Whatever you do, don't forget to enjoy the holidays. This is a time to build memories with your family, not to dread the effect a plate of food could have on anyone's waistline. Remember, it's about balance and consistency. Those are gifts you can give yourself and your children that will have a lasting impact.

• Children's health is a continuing series. Dr. Lori Walsh is medical director of pediatric integrative medicine at Advocate Children's Hospital.