Bartlett's Merry & Bright holiday observance starts with tree lighting Dec. 2

The village of Bartlett and fellow sponsors will kick off the community's Merry & Bright holiday observance with a tree-lighting event in Bartlett Park on Friday. Courtesy of Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce/Mary Beth Smith

Bartlett's Merry & Bright holiday tradition gets under way again with the tree lighting event Friday, Dec. 2, followed by the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce's Cocoa Crawl Saturday, Dec. 10.

The tree lighting event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues. Attendees can ride through downtown Bartlett in a horse-drawn carriage and partake of cookies, cocoa and the holiday music played by a DJ.

Food vendors will include Toasty Cheese Mobile Eatery, My Cocina Grill, Hat Trick BBQ Company and Rebecca's Cakes & Lattes.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves will arrive at 5 p.m. The Bartlett Lions Club is inviting attendees to visit Santa for photos in the log cabin until 6:30 p.m., and also ask for help in assisting the less fortunate with a nonperishable food donation for the Hanover Township Food Pantry.

Children's favorite characters Elsa, Ariel and Rapunzel will visit from 6 to 8 p.m., with a performance of holiday songs by the South Elgin High School choir in the gazebo at 6:30 p.m.

The tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m., with other surprises promised by sponsors that include the village of Bartlett, Bartlett Park District, Bartlett Public Library District, Bartlett Lions Club and the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce.

Drivers should be aware that North Avenue between Oak Avenue and North Eastern Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. until about 8:30 p.m. for the carriage rides.

The chamber's Cocoa Crawl will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, as a fun way for participants to support local businesses offering cocoa drinks hot, cold and even some only for those 21 and older.

The $10 tickets -- which include a passport, map, and souvenir mug, while supplies last, -- can be purchased at business.bartlettareachamber.com/events. The event is free for those 16 and younger. Leave your passport at the last location visited for a chance to win raffle prizes.

Those who registered should pick up their passports and mugs at the Bartlett Public Library, 800 S. Bartlett Road, after which the other participating locations on the map can be visited in any order.