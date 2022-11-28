IMAGES: Some of the previous winners in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest
The competition is always fierce in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest. Here's a look back at some of the winners. Entries will be accepted for this year's contest starting Thursday.
The FioRito family of 111 S. I Oka Ave. in Mount Prospect won the 2017 Daily Herald holiday lights contest.
Neil "Butch" Berkowitz of 8 Deer Creek Court in Lake in the Hills won the Daily Herald's 2014 holiday lights contest.
JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.comHeather Schluckbier of 503 Dartmouth Lane in Schaumburg took the top prize in the Daily Herald's 2013 holiday lights contest.
Jeffery Lawnicki won the grand prize in the Daily Herald's 2012 holiday lights contest for his display at 15N800 Pheasant Lane in Hampshire.
Michael Arnold was the grand prize winner in the Daily Herald's 2011 holiday lights contest for his display at 105 Monroe St. in Elgin.
The Kyprianidis family's decorations at 1495 Morgan Drive in Elk Grove Village won the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest in 2010.
JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.comTom and Wendy Johnson's holiday lights at 7 Dover Court in Streamwood claimed the top honor in the Daily Herald's 2008 contest.
