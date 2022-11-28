IMAGES: Some of the previous winners in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest

The competition is always fierce in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest. Here's a look back at some of the winners. Entries will be accepted for this year's contest starting Thursday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Mike and Sandy Sesterhenn won the 2021 Editor's Choice Award for the Northwest suburbs for the decorations in their yard at 924 W. Oxford Court in Palatine.

John Starks | Staff Photographer The Wagner family won the Editor's Choice Award for DuPage County in 2021 for this display at 1926 Hampton Drive in Wheaton.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Dean Stahl's display at 738 Tartans Drive in West Dundee won the Editor's Choice Award for the Fox Valley in 2021.

John Starks | Staff Photographer The Barr family won the Editor's Choice Award for Lake County in 2021 for this display at 571 Valmont Lane in Volo.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Michael Murphy won the grand prize in the 2021 Daily Herald holiday lights contest for his decorations at 722 Pompano Lane in Palatine.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Elk Grove Village resident Richy Sandberg won the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest in 2020. A 34-piece choir of plastic tigers was synced to the radio so visitors could listen to a holiday song at his home at 391 Walnut Lane.

Daily Herald file photo The FioRito family of 111 S. I Oka Ave. in Mount Prospect won the 2017 Daily Herald holiday lights contest.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer The Albeck family took top honors in the 2016 Daily Herald holiday lights contest for this display at 791 S. Sienna Dr. in Round Lake.

John Starks | Staff Photographer The Fiandaca family put up about 19,000 lights at 6 Grayhawk Court in Algonquin en route to winning the Daily Herald's 2015 contest.

Daily Herald file photo Neil "Butch" Berkowitz of 8 Deer Creek Court in Lake in the Hills won the Daily Herald's 2014 holiday lights contest.

JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.comHeather Schluckbier of 503 Dartmouth Lane in Schaumburg took the top prize in the Daily Herald's 2013 holiday lights contest.

Daily Herald file photo Jeffery Lawnicki won the grand prize in the Daily Herald's 2012 holiday lights contest for his display at 15N800 Pheasant Lane in Hampshire.

Daily Herald file photo Michael Arnold was the grand prize winner in the Daily Herald's 2011 holiday lights contest for his display at 105 Monroe St. in Elgin.

Daily Herald file photo The Kyprianidis family's decorations at 1495 Morgan Drive in Elk Grove Village won the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest in 2010.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Nic Miele of 1199 Meadow Drive in Batavia won the grand prize in the Daily Herald's 2009 holiday lights contest