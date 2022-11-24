Widescreen: Four things I'm thankful for in entertainment this year

The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday, Nov. 20, that CEO Bob Chapek had stepped down and that former CEO Bob Iger will return to head the company for two years in a move that stunned the entertainment industry. Associated Press

A new edition of "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" includes the legendary deleted scenes that fans have long wanted to see. Courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment

The new edition of 'Planes, Trains & Automobiles'

John Hughes' Thanksgiving classic got a new 4K/Blu-ray release this week that includes a mother lode of deleted material, including extra scenes with John Candy and Steve Martin that fans have long heard about but never had the chance to see. The movie itself is perfect as it is, but seeing more of Del and Neal's travels, 35 years later? That's a treasure. (The deleted scenes come with the digital version of the movie on Vudu, too.)

Aly Michalka, left, and AJ Michalka of Aly & AJ performed at this past summer's Lollapalooza in Chicago. - Associated Press

The singer-songwriter sisters who hit it big in 2007 with "Potential Breakup Song" have reinvented themselves as a dreampop band with catchier hooks (and much cheaper concert tickets) than Taylor Swift. I saw them earlier this year at House of Blues, and plan to see them again at the Riviera Theatre in April.

Celine Dion is the subject of a hilarious, heartwarming episode of Rob Harvilla's "60 Songs That Explain the '90s." - Associated Press

Host Rob Harvilla won over so many fans with his hilarious, relatable monologues about the songs he grew up with that he didn't stop at 60. His podcast makes me feel like Harvilla was secretly listening to all the conversations I had in 1996 with my friends. The best episode, unquestionably: Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." Trust me.

Bob Chapek's farewell

Disney said goodbye to their CEO after 999 days of disservice that ended with a brutal earnings report and a plunging stock price. Why do I care? Because Chapek also introduced the price-gouging, time-sucking "innovation" called Genie+ to the theme parks, which weren't exactly affordable to begin with. (Just ask my credit card statement.) I don't know if bringing Bob Iger back for another two years will solve Disney's problems, but getting rid of Chapek -- a bean-counter greeted by boos from fans in attendance at his company's September convention -- is certainly a good start.

