Images from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Updated 11/24/2022 4:46 PM
Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Gia Lopez and Mario Lopez ride the Tom Turkey float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Santa Claus rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Grogu or Baby Yoda balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Dionne Warwick rides the New York Life float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Ada Twist, Scientist balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The U.S. Soccer float rides in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Flula Borg, left, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland ride the Peacock network's float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Pikachu and Eevee balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Sinclair's Dino balloon floats along 6th Ave. during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
People watch as the Smokey Bear Balloon moves through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
Tiptoe the balloon puppet moves down 6th Avenue in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Trombone Shorty rides Louisiana's Celebration Gator float t in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Michael Fitzpatrick from Fitz and the Tantrums rides the LEGO float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jordan Davis rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Ronald McDonald balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Astronaut Snoopy balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Stuart the Minion balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Bluey balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Paw Patrol balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Goku balloon floats along 6th Ave. during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
People watch from the rooftop as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon moves through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Paula Abdul rides the Jennie-O turkey float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Performers move through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
Cheerleaders perform as they move through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
Performers move through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
People watch as SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary balloon floats along 6th Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
Performers move through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
Performers move through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York
