How to protect your family as RSV surges

This year's surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is earlier and more intense than normal, medical professionals say. Stock Photo

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is making headlines across the country as it causes pediatric hospitals to fill and schools to temporarily halt in-person learning.

For adults, RSV typically causes mild symptoms, similar to what you would expect from a common cold. However, the virus can be dangerous for some young children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 children under age 5 are hospitalized due to RSV each year, and this year's surge is expected to be stronger than usual.

"We see RSV cases every winter, but this year's surge is earlier and more intense than we're used to," said Dr. Christina Benedict, a pediatrician with Ascension Saint Alexius Women and Children's Hospital in Hoffman Estates. "The combination of more cases and fewer pediatric ICU beds is making it more important to prevent RSV infection."

According to Benedict, many of RSV's risks can be reduced by following a few key infection prevention measures, including some of the precautions that have become commonplace in living with COVID-19. As cold and flu season kicks into full gear, keep these tips in mind to protect your children from RSV:

• Start with the basics. The same tips you follow each cold and flu season will protect both you and your child from RSV. These include hand-washing, covering sneezes and coughs and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

• Masking can help prevent infection. A high-quality mask, much like the ones we've become used to wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic, prevents the spread of RSV, as well. Depending on your child's age and risk factors, this could provide an extra layer of protection.

• Communion is key. If your child comes down with the symptoms of RSV, reach out as soon as possible to your pediatrician. Symptoms usually peak around the three-to-five-day mark, so if they're not showing improvement after that, a follow-up appointment may be needed.

"If you're seeing signs of respiratory distress in your child, don't hesitate to reach out to your pediatrician." Benedict said. "We would always rather see a family come in early and get the reassurance they need than wait too long and have to admit a child to the hospital."

• Children's health is a continuing series. This week's column is provided by Ascension Illinois. For more information, visit ascension.org/illinois.