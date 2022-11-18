Putting all the focus on Thanksgiving Day side dishes

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. And while everyone looks forward to turkey, my focus is on the side dishes.

However, I don't care for green bean casserole. I don't like stuffing because most people use a huge chunk of onions, and I am not a fan. So, this year I decided to make somewhat traditional side dishes but with a bit of a twist. I hope you enjoy and make them for your family and friends this year.

Twice-baked potatoes are one of my favorite side dishes because they can 100% be made in advance and popped in the oven while the turkey rests. Some people call it an obsession, but I love delicata squash, so now is the time to find it in stores. Don't worry; it lasts on your counter for one to two months after purchase, so stock up. The mix of the roasted delicata squash with the fluffy potatoes makes for the perfect sweet/salty combination.

Fun fact, the only vegetables I ate growing up were raw carrots and cucumbers. Looking back, I believe it's because I only was served overcooked vegetables. It wasn't until I was well into my 30s that I decided to try other cooked vegetables. Brussels sprouts are one of them. These are amazing once roasted, crisp and tender. And with the crispy pancetta, shaved Parmesan cheese and a drizzle of my apple cider gastrique, I am positive this will be a hit on your holiday table.

Lastly, humble roasted carrots get a facelift with a carrot top pesto that is so delicious my daughter and I want to dip everything in it. The pesto is a blend of the leafy carrot tops with cilantro, garlic and walnuts. It's the perfect topping to dress up mundane carrots.

Happy Thanksgiving from My Bizzy Kitchen to yours!

Carrot Top Pesto

This pesto can be made up to three days in advance.

1 cup carrot top greens

1 cup cilantro

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon walnuts

3 cloves garlic

Juice of 1 lemon

Zest of one lemon

1 pinch crushed red pepper

Salt to taste

Heat a small pot with two cups of water and bring to a boil. Blanch the greens for one minute.

Place remaining ingredients in a high-speed blender or food processor, and pulse until smooth. Drizzle over roasted carrots.

Makes 1 cup

Biz Velatini

Maple Mustard Roasted Carrots

Feel free to swap out the maple syrup with honey.

2 pounds carrots, peeled and sliced into 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon grape seed oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped

¼ cup chopped walnuts

Heat oven to 425. Lightly spray with avocado oil spray.

Add the carrots to the pan. Mix the oil, maple syrup, mustard, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper. Toss to coat and bake for 20 minutes, or until fork tender.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with fresh dill and chopped walnuts.

Highly recommend drizzling the carrot top pesto onto these carrots. And while you're at it, make a quadruple batch of the pesto, because you'll want to dip everything in it.

Serves 4-6

Biz Velatini

Delicata Squash Twice Baked Potatoes

If you can't find delicata squash, acorn squash or butternut squash would be a good substitute.

2 large baking potatoes

1 teaspoon avocado oil

1 delicata squash

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon butter, softened

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (or less if you don't like spicy)

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 ounces cheese of choice (I used extra sharp cheddar)

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Toss the potatoes in avocado oil, salt and pepper. Bake for 60 minutes, or until fork tender.

When the potatoes have cooked for 30 minutes, add the delicata squash, whole, to the baking sheet and cook for 30 minutes. Remove both from the oven and cool slightly.

Slice the cooked potatoes in half. Slice the delicata squash in half and remove the seeds. Remove most of the potato (saving the potato skin) and the delicata squash and add to a bowl. Add the almond milk, butter, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper, and mix until desired consistency. I prefer a chunky filling.

Stuff the potato shells with the potato mixture, top with cheese and broil for 3-5 minutes, or until the cheese is melty and golden. Drizzle with paprika and cilantro.

Note: These can be assembled ahead of time, without the cilantro. Simply bake at 400 for 10 minutes to heat through, then finish off under the broiler right before serving.

Serves 4

Biz Velatini

Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Pancetta and Apple Cider Gastrique

I know this recipe title is a mouthful, but this is literally ready in about 20 minutes.

Ingredients for the gastrique:

¼ cup light apple juice

¼ cup sugar-free pancake syrup (or maple syrup)

½ cup apple cider vinegar

5 peppercorns

3 cloves garlic, sliced in half

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Pinch of crushed red pepper

Ingredients for the Brussels Sprouts:

1 pound Brussels sprouts

1 tablespoon avocado or grape seed oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ pound pancetta, diced*

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

½ cup French Fried Onions

¼ cup shaved Parmesan cheese

For the gastrique: Mix all the ingredients and place in a shallow skillet or small pan. Simmer over medium heat until it starts to thicken slightly, about 10 minutes. Strain and set aside.

For the Brussels sprouts: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray baking sheet with avocado oil spray. Toss the sprouts with the avocado oil, salt, pepper and cook, cut side down, for 15-18 minutes.

While the sprouts cook, cook the diced pancetta on low heat for 20 minutes, or until crispy. Drain on a paper towel. *If you can't find pancetta, cooked bacon works well.

To plate: Add the cooked Brussels sprouts to a serving dish, sprinkle the crispy pancetta and Parmesan cheese over the top, and drizzle with the apple cider gastrique. Start with a drizzle of the gastrique and add to taste.

Serves 4

Biz Velatini