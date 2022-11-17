Sound check: Better Than Ezra stream, rockabilly in Lombard

New Orleans rock band Better Than Ezra streams its October performance from Chicago's House of Blues to your home Sunday, Nov. 20. Courtesy of Better Than Ezra

Lombard rockabilly

Jump into a night of rhythm and blues as BrauerHouse Live hosts a Viva La Rockabilly showcase this weekend, featuring performances by 3 On the Tree, The Buzzhounds, Jenny V. James and Mike Giannini for a 21+ show. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. General admission is $7; reserved seating is available. eventbrite.com.

NOLA live!

Share in the undeniable culture of New Orleans with "Take Me to the River Live!" celebrating musicians featured in the "Take Me to the River" documentary. SPACE hosts Dumpstaphunk, Georgie Porter Jr. and Jon Cleary as they bring the musical heritage of Louisiana to the North Shore this weekend. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $49-$55. evanstonspace.com.

Better Than Ezra at home

Catch even more of the NOLA musical legacy as New Orleans alternative heavyweights Better Than Ezra ("Desperately Wanting," "In the Blood") present a livestream concert Sunday night. Filmed at Chicago's House of Blues this fall, the "Better Than Ezra: Legends of the Fall 2022" tour performance features some classics, some deep cuts and a few special surprises. 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, on Veeps; re-watch is available for 48 hours after the start of the broadcast. $14.99 at betterthanezra.veeps.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com, find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter (@thatshamieguy) or Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.