Sensory processing disorder is not yet a recognized diagnosis

Some believe sensory processing disorder is part of the autism spectrum, or that it is associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Others argue that it is a diagnosis of its own. Stock Photo

Q: Can you please discuss sensory processing disorder? Our 17-year-old daughter has it, but help is sketchy. What kind of professional is best to deal with this disorder? So far, all we know is what we have read on the internet. Any information is greatly appreciated.

A: The term "sensory processing disorder" refers to a condition in which someone has an atypical response to ordinary sensory stimuli. It is believed to occur due to the way in which the brain receives and interprets the information that is being delivered by the senses. For example, people with sensory processing disorder are often hypersensitive to sound. They may find the whir of a fan or the sound of hair being brushed to be so uncomfortable, or even painful, that they become overwhelmed.

Sight and taste can be affected as well. Even a dim light can be too bright, and the textures of certain foods can be nauseating. The sense of touch is also frequently affected. It's common for someone with sensory processing disorder to find the sensation of even the softest fabrics on the skin to be amplified, and thus intolerable.

The disorder can also adversely affect spatial awareness. Someone with the disorder can struggle to be aware of the position of their own limbs and body, and to understand the space around themselves. This can cause the individual to seem clumsy, bumping into objects or appearing to be unsteady on their feet.

The condition can also cause a dampening of the senses. In those cases, it takes a significantly higher degree of a stimulus to have an effect.

The cause of sensory processing disorder is not yet known. A genetic component is suspected, and that is the subject of research. The condition is most often identified during childhood. However, it affects adults as well, and can be diagnosed at an older age. In those cases, it usually turns out that the adult has experienced the symptoms since they were children but developed a series of coping mechanisms that helped them to manage and hide their condition.

Although the range of symptoms in sensory processing disorder is widely recognized, the condition itself is the subject of debate. Some believe it is part of the autism spectrum, or that it is associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Others argue that it is a diagnosis of its own.

Unfortunately, for those seeking treatment, sensory processing disorder is not a recognized medical diagnosis at this time. That can lead to the problem you have been having in finding help for your daughter. Working with an occupational therapist is considered to be the best approach to managing the symptoms.

Treatment is based on each individual's specific case. One approach is known as sensory integration therapy. The goal is to help the individual recognize and organize incoming information from the senses, and to develop techniques that help them manage their response to sensory input.

You can ask your health care provider for a recommendation for an occupational therapist, or you can find more information at the American Occupational Therapy Association website at aota.org.

Q: What does it mean when something is a "complete protein?" A friend said that when I count beans or grains as a protein, it's not the same nutritional value as meat or cheese. Are there really different kinds of protein? Is he right that it matters which kind of protein you eat?

A: Proteins are vital to the health and function of our bodies. That makes it important to understand what they are and how they fit into the diet.

Dietary protein, along with carbohydrates and fats, is what is known as a macronutrient. These are nutrients the body requires in large quantities to maintain health and function. Macronutrients have unique properties that distinguish them from one another, and they are all used by the body as sources of energy.

When it comes to proteins, they are found in every cell in the human body. They are used for cell structure, growth and repair, and they play a central role in numerous metabolic processes. The antibodies that defend the body are made up of proteins, as are the enzymes that carry out virtually every chemical reaction within the cells. Small wonder, then, that proteins are often referred to as the building blocks of life.

You are correct that beans and grains are among a wide range of plant-based proteins. But your friend is also accurate in saying many of these proteins are incomplete. To explain, we need to dip a toe into biochemistry.

Proteins are made up of long chains of molecules called amino acids. In carrying out the countless functions that maintain life, our bodies use 20 different amino acids. These are joined together in varying lengths and combinations to make thousands of different types of proteins, each with a unique job.

Although our bodies produce some of the amino acids it needs, it can't make them all. The nine it can't make are known as essential amino acids, and they must be obtained through diet. They are histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan and valine. Foods such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs and dairy products contain all of the amino acids that the body needs. They are also present in the exact proportions required for optimal health and body functions. That makes them "complete" proteins.

Other than soy, quinoa and buckwheat, which are complete proteins in themselves, most plant-based proteins are either low in certain amino acids or are missing them altogether. That makes them "incomplete" proteins. The good news is that by eating a variety of plant-based proteins, you can provide your body with combinations of amino acids that add up to a complete protein. For instance, beans and rice each lack certain essential amino acids and are thus incomplete proteins. But eaten together, they form a complete protein, because each contributes the amino acids the other is missing.

While this concept of combining plant-based proteins is particularly important for those on a meat-free diet, it applies to all of us. By eating from a wide range of foods, including vegetables, grains, rice, nuts, seeds and legumes, you'll get the protein your body needs.

• Dr. Eve Glazier is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Dr. Elizabeth Ko is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.