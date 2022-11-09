Images: The CMA Awards in Nashville
Updated 11/9/2022 10:47 PM
The 56th Annual CMA Awards were held Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Thomas Rhett, left, and Katy Perry perform "Where We Started" during the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Alan Jackson accepts the Willie Nelson lifetime achievement award during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Reba McEntire performs a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Carrie Underwood performs a tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
John Osborne, from left, Pillbox Patti, Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark and Caylee Hammack perform "When Will I Be Loved" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Hosts Peyton Manning, left, and Luke Bryan speak during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Michael Shannon, left, and Jessica Chastain arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Hardy performs "wait in the truck" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Lainey Wilson, left, and Hardy perform "wait in the truck" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty poses in the press room at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jon Pardi, from left, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson perform during a tribute to lifetime achievement award winner Alan Jackson at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Cody Johnson, winner of the award for single of the year and music video of the year for "Til You Can't," poses in the press room at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Luke Combs accepts the award for entertainer of the year during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Dan Auerback, of The Black Keys, performs "Great Balls of Fire" during a tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Reba McEntire, left, and Rex Linn arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Elle King performs "Great Balls of Fire" during a tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Dierks Bentley performs "Chattahoochie" during a tribute to lifetime achievement award winner Alan Jackson during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Jordan Davis, winner of the award for song of the year for "Buy Dirt," poses in the press room at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lainey Wilson accepts the award for female vocalist of the year during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion, winners of the award for vocal group of the year pose in the press room at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kelly Clarkson, from left, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform "You're Drunk, Go Home" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Cole Hauser presents the award for album of the year during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Hardy performs "wait in the truck" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Sarah Drew, left, and Tyler Hubbard present Cody Johnson the award for single of the year for "Til You Can't" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Zac Brown, of Zac Brown Band, performs "Out in the Middle" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Caroline Jones arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ashley Gorley arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sam Williams arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Charlie Worsham arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
MacKenzie Porter, right, and Jake Etheridge arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
