The one with Friendsgiving

The TV sitcom "Friends" introduced the idea of "Friendsgiving" way back in 1994 -- long before COVID-19 turned us into a national isolation ward. Even though restrictions have been lifted just about everywhere, it seems Americans have been slow to get back into the social swing.

Unfortunately, the less you're with people, the less you want to be with people.

Now that Thanksgiving and the end-of-year holidays are coming right up (there are less than two months left in 2022!), it's a good time to renew and strengthen our social connections with family, friends and neighbors.

Why? Because it's good for you, both mentally and physically.

Chronically lonely people have more health problems and see their doctors more often. They may be more prone to high blood pressure, infections, diabetes and heart disease. Older adults may be come more vulnerable to dementia.

The emotional toll is also very real. Isolated individuals may engage in substance abuse, have abnormal sleep and thought patterns, become depressed and anxious, and even consider suicide.

We humans are social by nature, and we crave social connection. "It's important for us to be able to engage, to share our experiences and feelings with others and have them bear witness," says Anne Rufa, a clinical psychologist in Chicago. "That's true even for people who are introverted."

When we bond with others physically (by hugging, say), our pituitary gland releases oxytocin, a hormone that makes us feel better.

Isolation seems to be a byproduct of modern life, and I see a lot of lonely people in my practice as a private patient advocate. People have smaller families, and children don't stick around the neighborhood like they did a couple of generations ago. I'm frequently called by a child living in another state who's concerned about Mom or Dad living alone here.

Senior orphans are also a growing demographic. They literally have no one with whom they can engage day to day and who can help take care of them. It's why I started a nonprofit, Seniors Alone Guardianship and Advocacy Services (SAGAS).

But just because you can't be home for the holidays, or the family can't come to you, that doesn't mean you have to be alone. Friends, co-workers, neighbors and "holiday orphans" can celebrate Friendsgiving instead.

These days, some people take Friendsgiving very seriously -- just look at Pinterest or Etsy for menus, decorations and rules. Though "Friends" brought out the idea in the '90s, the term "Friendsgiving" seems to have been coined as recently as 2007 to describe a get-together much less formal than the traditional Thanksgiving meal. The Butterball turkey people even started using the term in 2018.

It could be held on Thanksgiving Day -- or not. It could involve a turkey -- or not. You could watch the Macy's parade -- or not.

You may think that all of your neighbors, co-workers and friends will be tied up with family for Thanksgiving, but they may be in the same boat as you. And if you end up having your Friendsgiving on another day than Thanksgiving, well, at least you'll have something to look forward to. Being able to look forward to things is also important for our mental health.

Whether you're hosting Friendsgiving or being invited to one, it's important not to make it a lot of work for the host or hostess. Don't mess with a lot of appetizers. Have a potluck. I saw a good idea to ask people bringing food to label their dishes with sticky notes that you'll have handy so vegetarians, vegans, the lactose intolerant and others with dietary restrictions will know what's in them.

Keep the alcohol light, perhaps by serving a not-so-boozy punch, and be sure to have (or ask a guest to bring) nonalcoholic drinks as well. Ask one of the guests to be in charge of fun: icebreakers, a big puzzle, cards, board games. After eating, maybe go for a lighthearted walk around the neighborhood.

And everyone should help with the dishes, right?

It all sounds like fun and games, but you'll be doing yourself and your health a favor, both physically and mentally. If there's someone in the neighborhood who's on their own, you'll be doing them a favor, too. Isolation is not good for the human soul.

Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for 30+ years, she is founder of NShore Patient Advocates. She is offering a free phone consultation to Daily Herald readers.