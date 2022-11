Taylor Swift to headline Chicago's Soldier Field June 2-3

NEW YORK -- Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.

The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She'll headline two nights at Chicago's Soldier Field -- Friday and Saturday, June 2-3 -- with openers girl in red and OWENN. Swift will wrap up her tour with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Other tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle and Gracie Abrams.

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.

The tour will hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, among others.

Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record "Midnights."